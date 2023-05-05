Canterbury schoolgirl killer Ziggy Stardust Buckeridge to be released from prison

Ziggy Stardust Buckeridge, 61, clutches a Bible while being escorted to court during his trial for the murder of 14-year-old schoolgirl Julie Sands.

A high-profile murderer who killed a 14-year-old girl in North Canterbury over 30 years ago is about to be released from prison.

Ziggy Stardust Buckeridge, 61, who has previously been released twice but was recalled due to breaches of his conditions, was declined parole after hearings in 2017 and 2020. At the time, he was assessed as posing a medium to high risk of sexual and violent reoffending.

Buckeridge is serving a life sentence for murdering Rangiora teenager Julie Sands on Anzac Day, April 25, 1992. He buried her in a shallow grave with an old car bonnet and a dead cat placed on top of her.

Police found Sand's body by the Ashley River four days after she went missing. Buckeridge, then 30, unemployed, took them to the grave site and confessed to her murder on the way.

He will be released on May 8, after the parole board found he was no longer an undue risk at a hearing on April 19. He served the final stint of his sentence at Otago Prison.

“As we have said, over many years he has completed his rehabilitation and reintegration and we are satisfied that he is now ready for release,” his parole board decision said.

The notorious killer buried Sands in a shallow grave and covered her in soil and rubbish. Her foot, clad in a white sock, protruded from the grave.

Martin van Beynen/Stuff Buckeridge murdered Rangiora school girl Julie Sands, who liked to draw and sew.

Buckeridge, originally from Invercargill, lived with Sands' boyfriend in Good St, Rangiora.

He had long greasy black hair and a triangle tattooed under each eye. He was often spaced out on travel sickness pills.

After Sands did not return home on Anzac Day night, police asked for sightings. About 60 were reported.

Many saw her heading towards the river with Buckeridge.

He told police he and Sands had had a few beers, they argued and he cut her throat.

A post-mortem showed Sands had a 24cm cut from an ear to the opposite side of her neck.

Her bra was ripped at the front and her underpants were missing. Her jeans were cut at the front and were down below her hips. Tests showed she had had sexual intercourse within the last 24 hours of her life.

Her blood contained cyclizine, a substance used in the manufacture of travel sickness medication, and she had a small amount of alcohol.

On October 27, 1992, a jury found Buckeridge guilty of murder and of unlawful sexual intercourse. Throughout the trial he sat quietly holding a bible.

Since the murder, Buckeridge has been released from prison twice, but was recalled both times – the latest in August 2011.

Buckeridge's latest Parole Board report said he had been in self-care for some time and had a number of guided releases. His release was based on suitable accommodation, which had now become available at a withheld location.

His special conditions would include needing written approval to go to any other address other than that of his parole, not to enter Canterbury, not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, not to contact victims or anyone under 16, comply with monitoring and a curfew.

All of his conditions would be imposed for life.