Mama Hooch rapist's apology to dad after assaulting women: 'I may need some help'

Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

An apology. Denial. A request for money.

All were contained in a letter Roberto Jaz wrote to his father, weeks after he drugged and sexually assaulted women in the Italian restaurant Venuti in Christchurch, where he worked as a chef.

It was August 2018, and two 18-year-old women had complained to police that the 38-year-old invited them there from Mama Hooch, a bar a few doors down managed by his brother Danny Jaz, 40, with an offer of drinks. The women were out celebrating one of their 18th birthdays.

Do you know more or are you affected and wish to speak to a reporter? Email jake.kenny@stuff.co.nz

Roberto was now facing charges of drugging and sexually assaulting both women.

READ MORE:

* 'Reasonable doubt' leads to not guilty verdict for fourth Mama Hooch defendant

* Serial predators drugged, sexually assaulted more than a dozen women patrons from Christchurch's Mama Hooch bar

* Mama Hooch spokesman says he'd 'break their hands' if he caught staff spiking drinks



His letter to his father was completely at odds with the women's claims – claims that were ultimately proved at trial. In his version, there was only one woman, and he’d offered to take her to the restaurant to use the toilet.

“I am truly, and sincerely sorry for taking a female to Venuti to use the bathroom,” he wrote to his father.

He “offered her a drink” while they were there, and “one thing led to another, which resulted in some consensual sexual activity between us”.

“My intentions were not to do this at all, it was a spur of the moment thing.”

Roberto had a long-term partner. He explained to his father he was going through a breakup and was “trying to patch things up with the ex, but the spark was lost”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jaz, now 38, in court in April on the day he was convicted of 27 charges related to druggings and sexual assaults.

He said one of the teenagers he assaulted was flirting with him.

He noted the mix of alcohol, and the fact she “admitted” taking drugs played a part in the night’s events. He did not say he’d supplied those drugs and insisted it was MDMA.

Roberto, who lost his job, wrote he was “truly saddened” and that he knew he may not find a better position ever again.

He asked for help with money, and to be taken off the deed of a property, as he couldn’t make the payments.

The letter was found by police when they searched a house, in 2018 as part of Operation Sinatra, a major investigation into suspected sex attacks and druggings against Mama Hooch patrons.

At a trial in the Christchurch District Court earlier this year, Roberto, his older brother Danny, and another man who has interim name suppression, together faced over 80 charges including rape, sexual violation and stupefying, related to over 30 complainants.

Danny was convicted of 42 charges and Roberto 27, including the indecent assault and stupefying charges he denied in the letter to his dad. The other man was acquitted on all but one charge of offering to supply a class B drug (MDMA).

Roberto offered the two teens, who trusted him, a white substance when they arrived at Venuti. He assured them it was MDMA – a drug they’d consumed in small doses earlier in the night. The women said they snorted a line each and immediately felt completely out of control of their bodies.

Roberto, in a much more sober state, proceeded to take turns forcing himself on them as they passed in and out of consciousness, they said.

Roberto denied all the allegations, including that he offered the women drugs. When interviewed by police, he claimed his own drink may have been spiked when he wasn’t looking, causing memory blanks.

While the letter made no admission of criminal guilt, Roberto repeatedly apologised to his father for engaging in sexual activity, which he claimed was consensual, with a woman at the restaurant.

After his shifts at Venuti, Roberto would frequent Mama Hooch bar as a patron.

The two teenagers weren’t the only women to allege he’d drugged and sexually assaulted them at Venuti. He raped another woman there after giving her a line of a drug that stupefied her and filmed himself doing it, saying “this is for my collection”.

Brother Danny pleaded guilty to a raft of sexual assault charges early on in their trial, and was found guilty of more by the end.

An extract of the letter Roberto sent to his father, obtained by Stuff, reads:

Dear Dad,

I am writing you this letter of apology for my actions that occurred in the early hours on the 15th of July 2018 at Venuti Restaurant.

I am truly, and sincerely sorry for taking a female to Venuti to use the bathroom. Whilst there I offered her a drink and I didn’t think much into it at the time, after a couple of drinks we began talking and she had told me that she liked me, one thing led to another which resulted in some consensual sexual activity between us. My intentions were not to do this at all, it was a spur of the moment thing.

Knowing that I was going through a break-up with my partner at the time, (trying to patch things up with the ex, but the spark was lost), I had the impression with her flirtatious behaviour and a mix of some alcohol (also now knowing she admitted taking drugs that evening) I still felt this was consensual as it was initiated by her.

I know that this has put stress on you and the family. I am truly sorry for the repercussions this has caused as a result...

I know I will never receive a position this good anywhere, but I acted alone and did not think of the consequences at the time, nor did I think it was going to resort to this as it was some consensual fun.

As a result of my job being terminated I can no longer afford to pay you monthly for the repayments (on a property), therefore I would like you to please remove my name from the title. Until I get my feet back on the ground I may need some help financially, and I will repay you as soon as I can.

Once again I am truly sorry and hope you can forgive me.

Kind regards,

Roberto Jaz (your son)”

The Jaz brothers are remanded in custody and will be sentenced in August.