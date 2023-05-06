Police dog and road spikes nab fleeing driver in Christchurch

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen car in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said a car failed to stop for police on Linwood Avenue about 12.40am on Saturday.

“Police did not pursue and instead maintained observations on the vehicle as it fled,” she said.

Police successfully deployed road spikes and the vehicle came to a stop in Tedder Avenue, New Brighton.

“The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were tracked by a police dog and handler,” the police spokesperson said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and was due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday.

Police have not ruled out further arrests in relation to the incident.

Christchurch is experiencing a spike in youth crime and ramraids involving stolen cars. Children as young as 10 in Christchurch are executing ramraids, shoplifting and knocking cyclists over using stolen vehicles.