Four teenagers arrested in Christchurch after ramraid at petrol station over 400km away

The Brightwater NPD petrol station is boarded up after a ramraid on Sunday morning.

Four teenagers are suspected of having stolen a car in Christchurch and ramraiding a petrol station near Nelson, before being detained by police after driving back to Christchurch and crashing into another vehicle – a round trip of more than 800km.

The youngsters, aged between 13 and 15, are believed to have taken the car on Saturday before driving north.

They allegedly used a car to smash into an NPD petrol station on Ellis St in Brightwater, just outside Nelson, about 3.20am on Sunday, before driving halfway across the South Island – a journey of around five hours – in the middle of the night.

They were detained by police at about 10.15am in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside after officers were alerted to a vehicle driving erratically before it crashed into a taxi, an occupant suffering minor injuries.

Members of the public helped apprehend the teenagers at the scene.

Two of the four teenagers have been charged and will appear in youth court, and youth services will be involved for all four.

Officers were called to the NPD petrol station after it was ramraided by a group of people who reportedly took items before leaving the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed the teenage suspects drove to Christchurch in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were then called to Grahams Rd in Christchurch after reports of a vehicle being driven erratically.

Detective Sergeant Jonathon Hauschild said the vehicle did not stop for police. Officers did not give chase but observed it, before it crashed into another car being driven by a member of the public.

The occupants tried to run off but were apprehended by police.