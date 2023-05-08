Did a stop sign obscured by foliage lead to the death of two people?

A stop sign on Church Rd West, partly obscured by foliage on the day after the crash.

A coroner’s hearing into the death of two people will look at whether foliage obscured a stop sign, after a teen driver drove through the intersection and into the path of an oncoming car.

Jayde Cummings, 15, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a car at the rural intersection near Outram, Dunedin, on September 17, 2019.

The driver of the other vehicle, Steve Macnee, 57, of Waihola, was also killed in the crash.

The teenage driver who caused the crash was later discharged and had his criminal record wiped. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard three months prior to the crash that a resident had contacted the Dunedin City Council expressing concerns about overgrown vegetation at the site obscuring visibility, however, an employee found there were no issues.

Supplied Jayde Cummings, who loved horses.

On the night of the crash, the driver, who had held his restricted licence for a few months, picked-up Cummings from her Outram home: both wore their seatbelts, and they left in his Mitsubishi Triton ute.

As the ute headed south on Church Rd, under the posted 100kmh speed limit, the driver failed to stop and hit Macnee’s Holden Commodore.

The crash was not witnessed, and those who later found the vehicles in a nearby paddock called emergency services.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The crash scene off Church Rd West, near Outram, was later marked by flowers.

Both Cummings and Macnee died at the scene.

Coroner Marcus Elliott said words would not be able to express the loss for both families, and that ‘’their loss is what brings us here together’’.

He said the hearing, which began on Monday in the High Court of Dunedin, would include four key areas: the visibility of the stop sign, the trimming around the stop sign after the crash, the size and position of the stop sign, and the visibility of the intersection itself.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A fallen street sign for Church Rd West, on the day after the crash

Her grieving father, Mark Cummings, had a statement read by advocate Ruth Money at the start of the hearing, which said Jayde was a dearly loved family member who left a huge hole for the family.

She loved horses, played rugby, and was a ‘’great believer in making memories’’.

‘’We miss her every minute of every day.’’

Macnee’s family said he was always at the forefront of their thoughts daily, and they hoped both Stephen and Jayde could rest in peace.

Supplied Stephen Macnee who died in a car crash near Outram.

The hearing heard from a resident who had contacted the council in June 2019, expressing concern over overgrown vegetation, which obscured visibility at the intersection where Church Rd West intersected with Huntly Rd.

That restricted visibility, she told the court, at an intersection where her husband often had to pull out onto the road when he drove his grader.

Her complaint was handled by a graduate engineer employed by council, who inspected the site – including driving through the intersection three times – and concluded the vegetation was within the property boundary.

Supplied This Google Street View screenshot shows a stop sign covered in foliage on Church Rd West in April 2019, only a few months before two people died in a crash.

That former employee, who cannot be named, said he visited the scene and assessed whether the vegetation obscured the view of the intersection, but did not assess the suitability of the stop signs.

He told the hearing he went to inspect the vegetation growth on Huntly Rd: ‘’that was my focus’’.

Assessing road safety was not part of his initial role as a graduate engineer, telling the hearing his job was to assess the nature of the complaint.

Constable Jack McGilbert, a serious crash analyst, noted in his report the large uncut hedges and trees restricted the view of motorists.

''I was quite surprised that this was an open road, 100kmh,'' he said of the Church Rd West approach to the intersection with Huntly Rd.

An advance warning sign was located 200m from the intersection, but a further sign would allow motorists to adjust to the upcoming stop sign.