Stop sign near fatal crash 'almost completely obscured' despite earlier complaints aired

A stop sign on Church Rd West, partly obscured by foliage on the day after the crash.

A council employee went to inspect overgrown foliage at an intersection after a complaint, he didn’t record an obscured stop sign now the focus of a coroner’s hearing into the death of two people.

Jayde Cummings, 15, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in collided with a car at the rural intersection near Outram, Dunedin, on September 17, 2019.

The driver of the other vehicle, Steve Macnee, 57, of Waihola, was also killed in the crash.

The teenage driver who caused the crash was later discharged and had his criminal record wiped. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard three months prior to the crash that a resident had contacted the Dunedin City Council expressing concerns about overgrown vegetation at the site obscuring visibility, however, an employee found there were no issues.

On the night of the crash, the driver, who had held his restricted licence for a few months, picked-up Cummings from her Outram home: both wore their seatbelts, and they left in his Mitsubishi Triton ute.

As the ute headed south on Church Rd, under the posted 100kmh speed limit, the driver failed to stop and hit Macnee’s Holden Commodore.

Supplied Jayde Cummings, who loved horses.

The crash was not witnessed, and those who later found the vehicles in a nearby paddock called emergency services.

Both Cummings and Macnee died at the scene.

Coroner Marcus Elliott said the hearing, which began on Monday in the High Court of Dunedin, would include four key areas: the visibility of the stop sign, the trimming around the stop sign after the crash, the size and position of the stop sign, and the visibility of the intersection itself.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The crash scene off Church Rd West, near Outram, was later marked by flowers.

Simon Drew, Dunedin City Council infrastructure services manager, said the council had since improved safety to the intersection, as well as similar rural intersections to reduce risk.

A report after the crash noted the left-hand stop sign was partially obscured by vegetation, and should be moved. It was relocated on 19 September 2019 by a council contractor, also tasked with regular audits of the intersection.

He told the court that the council had two complaints about the concerning overgrown vegetation at the intersection prior to the crash. The complaint did not mention stop signs, but Drew expected the staff member who inspected the site to have noted any foliage obscuring the sign.

Earlier the hearing heard from a resident who contacted council in June 2019, expressing concern over overgrown vegetation.

That restricted visibility, she told the court, at an intersection where her husband often had to pull out onto the road when he drove his grader.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A fallen street sign for Church Rd West, on the day after the crash

Her complaint was handled by a graduate engineer employed by council, who inspected the site – including driving through the intersection three times – and concluded the vegetation was within the property boundary.

That former employee, who cannot be named, said he visited the scene and assessed whether the vegetation obscured the view of the intersection, but did not assess the suitability of the stop signs.

He told the hearing he went to inspect the vegetation growth on Huntly Rd: ‘’that was my focus’’.

Assessing road safety was not part of his initial role as a graduate engineer, telling the hearing his job was to assess the nature of the complaint.

Supplied This Google Street View screenshot shows a stop sign covered in foliage on Church Rd West in April 2019, only a few months before two people died in a crash.

Constable Jack McGilbert, a serious crash analyst, noted in his report on the fatal crash that the large uncut hedges and trees restricted the view of motorists.

''I was quite surprised that this was an open road, 100kmh,'' he said of the Church Rd West approach to the intersection with Huntly Rd, which includes an advance warning sign 200m before the intersection.

Dr Tim Stevenson, a forensic engineer, said the left hand stop sign on Church St West was ‘’almost completely obscured’’, at the time of the crash.

In addition, the road’s painted stop message was too small and exhibited signs of wear, while the stop sign was too small for the location.

The cause of the driver’s failure to stop could include the stop signage and markings being ‘’less conspicuous than they could have been’’, he told the hearing.

He also noted Macnee’s airbag did not deploy, and that was not investigated by police.

Macnee’s family said, in a statement read earlier to the hearing, that he was always at the forefront of their thoughts daily, and they hoped both Stephen and Jayde could rest in peace.

Supplied Stephen Macnee who died in a car crash near Outram.

Mark Cummings in a statement read by advocate Ruth Money said Jayde was a dearly loved family member who left a huge hole for the family.

She loved horses, played rugby, and was a ‘’great believer in making memories’’.

‘’We miss her every minute of every day.’’