Trial for the murder of Angela Blackmoore abandoned

Angela Blackmoore, 21, a pregnant Christchurch mother, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her Wainoni home on August 17, 1995.

The trial for a pair accused of the 1995 murder of pregnant Christchurch mother Angela Blackmoore has been abandoned.

A jury heard one week worth of evidence in the High Court trial of David Peter Hawken, 50, and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, 51. Both are charged with Blackmoore’s murder.

The Crown alleged Hawken ordered Blackmoore’s killing by placing a $10,000 bounty on her head, while Wright-Meldrum, Blackmoore’s friend, helped the killer – her then-boyfriend Jeremy Powell – get access to her, and helped him dispose of the murder weapons and clean up the crime scene.

Blackmoore, 21, was bludgeoned and stabbed 39 times not long after a pizza was delivered to her Vancouver Cres home in Wainoni, Christchurch, on the evening of August 17, 1995. She was nine weeks’ pregnant.

Many years later, Powell confessed to the murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 10-year minimum non-parole period in June 2020 and was to give evidence for the Crown as its star witness.

On Wednesday, Justice Cameron Mander told the jury his decision to abort the trial would either come as greatly frustrating, or as a blessed relief.

“This morning, after hearing from counsel, I have decided to abort this trial. I can't go into the details as to why that has arisen, except to indicate to you that material has come to hand which counsel need the opportunity to review.

GEORGE HEARD / POOL David Peter Hawken and Rebecca Wright-Meldrum in the dock during their High Court at Christchurch trial for the 1995 murder of Blackmoore.

“Despite best endeavours to continue with the trial, those efforts have effectively been in vain.”

Mander thanked the jury for their presence and performing their civic duty, and formally discharged them.

“I share your frustration, I can tell you it’s no fault of the court, or the system, that this has come about. It is unavoidable that this step has to be taken.”

It is understood a new trial could be held in November, but this would be confirmed on May 26.

Arrests in the cold case that stretched more than two decades followed a Stuff investigation and $100,000 reward that brought forward new evidence and more than 50 tips to police.

In her opening statement, Stephanie Grieve, KC, representing Wright-Meldrum, said the key issue for the jury would be to decide if Powell was a credible and reliable witness, when he said Wright-Meldrum was with him when the murder occurred.

For Hawken, Anne Stevens, KC, said Blackmoore’s murder had all the hallmarks of Powell’s “psychotic episode” and had nothing to do with her client.