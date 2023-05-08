US doctor charged over Queenstown car crash dismisses lawyers, refuses restorative justice

An American doctor has been charged with dangerous driving after this crash, which left a Queenstown chef with a spinal injury.

Police have sought a warrant to arrest an American doctor who fled the country days after allegedly causing a head on crash in Queenstown.

Sergeant Ian Collin​ said that since the case was last called, on April 27, the doctor had dismissed his legal counsel and declined to participate in restorative justice, in the Queenstown District Court.

Legal counsel had suggested the doctor and victim were keen to “follow through” with a meeting, he said.

He had since been advised the doctor had changed his mind.

READ MORE:

* 'Keyboard warriors' comments not enough to suppress US doctor's name after crash - judge

* 'How do I enforce any sentence?' Judge questions jurisdiction over tourist who fled overseas

* Queenstown is not Gotham City, judge tells wannabe vigilante



Police believed the doctor, who has interim name suppression, did not intend to return to New Zealand to face the charge and were therefore seeking a warrant for his arrest, he said.

That would mean he would be arrested if he entered New Zealand.

Judge Catriona Doyle said she would not issue the warrant as sought because the doctor, 72, had been remanded without plea until June 6.

He may not be aware of his case being called on Monday and, may engage new legal counsel and/or reconsider restorative justice before that date, she said.

However, police would again be able to seek a warrant to arrest the doctor on June 6, she said.

The doctor is charged with dangerous driving causing injury, in Queenstown, on January 27, although police have indicated the charge may be amended.

It is alleged he was driving on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into chef Sara Duan who was heading to work at 5am.

She was treated for a spinal fracture and was unable to work.

​During the doctor's April 27 court hearing he was declined ongoing name suppression, but his lawyer indicated he would appeal the decision.

He has 20 working days to lodge the appeal and his name remains suppressed in the meantime.