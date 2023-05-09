Connor Whitehead trial: Party host's mother recalls comforting teen in his final moments

Connor Whitehead, 16, was fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook late on November 5, 2021.

A mother hosting her teenage daughter’s birthday party has described seeing Connor Whitehead in his final moments after being shot, telling him he was going to be okay.

Whitehead, 16, died from gunshot wounds after attending a 15th birthday party and fireworks in Heaphy Pl, Casebrook, Christchurch on November 5, 2021.

Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44, and Joshua David Craig Smith​, 33, have both pleaded not guilty to Whitehead’s murder and appeared for the second day of their High Court jury trial on Tuesday.

It is alleged that after receiving a call from the party that had gotten out of hand, Sparks and Smith loaded two shotguns into Smith’s vehicle and arrived about 11pm. After an argument on the driveway, Smith returned a short time later and fired a shot.

READ MORE:

* US man shoots neighbour dead for using leaf blower in own yard

* Second man accused of murdering Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead can be named

* Name suppression lapses for man accused of murdering Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead



The shot hit Whitehead, who was not involved in any arguments and was an innocent bystander. Smith accepts he is guilty of manslaughter, but denies murder.

The Crown says Sparks allegedly shot a second gun into the air, before he and Smith left in the car they arrived in.

In her evidence, Korin Steedman, the mother of the 15-year-old party host, described the party getting out of hand after a number of uninvited people, including members of the Neighbourhood Crips (NHC) gang, showed up and began intimidating partygoers.

Joshua David Craig Smith accepts he is guilty of the manslaughter of Connor Whitehead, but denies murdering him.

She tended to a number of people who’d been assaulted, she said.

One of these included her and Sparks' son, who was scared, and wanted to call his father to come and de-escalate things. Steedman gave him her phone, so he could call Sparks.

Some time later, she recalled being outside in the cul-de-sac at the end of her driveway when an argument broke out between Sparks, another man who she didn’t know, and a number of other partygoers, including her then-partner.

“They were in each other’s faces.”

Steedman said the argument then de-escalated and Sparks left. She assumed things had cooled down. She went back inside the house.

Daniel Nelson Sparks, the father of one of the teenage partygoers, is on trial for the murder of Connor Whitehead.

A short time later she heard what sounded like a gunshot and kids screaming, ‘he’s got a gun, he’s got a gun’. She rushed back outside.

Steedman recalled seeing Whitehead, who she described as being “a very polite young man” lying on the ground outside her kitchen window. She initially didn’t know he’d been shot.

“I was telling him it’s going to be okay.”

Steedman didn’t think Whitehead was conscious, and an ambulance was called.

Less than 30 seconds later, Steedman recalled hearing another gunshot and a flash coming from a car. She hid behind a tree at the end of her driveway.

Phone records showed Steedman sent a text to Sparks a short time later saying “what the actual f...”. When asked why she sent the text, she replied “a shot was fired...they killed him.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference about their son's alleged murder at a party. (First published November 9, 2021)

A teenage partygoer, who attended with friends, also told the court that she witnessed the party spilling outside onto the street after an argument broke out.

“There was a man standing in the driveway with a gun,” she said.

The witness said a man, aged in his mid-30s and wearing all black, was threatening people with the long, black gun, and pointing it towards people and the house, she said. She heard a gunshot go off sometime later, and people went running behind the trees for cover.

A teen arguing with the armed man told him “just shoot me”, the court heard.

The Crown argues both Smith and Sparks are guilty of murder, in part because later evidence would prove they took loaded shotguns to the party and used them, therefore knowing there was a risk of death.

The jury trial in front of Justice Melanie Harland, set down for three weeks, continues.