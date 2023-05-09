Surprise early guilty plea after son killed mother with dumbbell

A homicide investigation was launched after a woman was found dead in Dunedin in January.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: After celebrating his 18th birthday, a teenager smashed his mother in the head with a dumbbell while she was in bed, before putting towels on the stove and leaving the house.

The son, who has interim name suppression along with victim, wore a prison-issued orange jumpsuit as he pleaded guilty to murder in the High Court of Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

The murder happened at a house in Helensburgh, Dunedin, where the teen lived with his 45-year-old mother.

He was having birthday drinks on January 13 with his mother and a friend, who later left, according to the police summary of facts.

The next morning, at 1.15am, he took a 10kg dumbbell and went to his mother’s bedroom where she was lying in bed.

He struck her multiple times in the head, and later placed a towel on the stove top and turned it on, court documents said.

The teen packed his gear in a backpack, which included underwear, a T-shirt, a pair of shorts and a bottle of water. He left the house and walked 4km to a house on Fea St.

At 2.53am, he knocked on the door of a house, whose occupants he did not know, and asked to use a phone.

He called police to report an assault, and over that 26-minute call he sounded upset and was crying, the court documents said.

He later provided the address and said an ambulance wasn’t needed. He told police “just go in” as no-one was going to answer the door.

When asked how serious the assault was he replied “very”, the court documents said.

He advised that the crime unfolded about 90 minutes earlier, and then changed that to one hour and 45 minutes.

He said the weapon was a dumbbell, and then described it as a murder.

Police reported entering the Helensburgh house at 3.10am and found it was full of smoke, with towels smouldering on the stove.

The woman was found dead in the bed. The teen was later found on Fea St wearing blood-stained clothing, police reported.

His mother had died of blunt forced head injuries, including 15 separate wounds, described in detail in the police summary of details.

The defendant declined to comment after the arrest. He would be sentenced on August 21.