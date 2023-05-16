Man tagged one of NZ's 'worst bosses' fails to pay up, then chases ex-staffer for costs

Liquor baron Ravi Arora - once dubbed the worst employer in New Zealand - has failed to pay the latest judgement against him to a former worker, and has demanded the worker pay his legal costs.

In April, the Employment Relations Authority ordered a company owned by Arora to pay $25,000 for unfairly dismissing Harmandeep Singh, a former duty manager for his chain of bottle stores.

Nikhil Himalaya Holdings Ltd was meant to pay the amount within 14 days, and the two sides were asked to agree on costs: in ERA cases, it is usual for the losing side to pay the winners’ costs on a set scale.

Instead, Arora has not just failed to pay, he has applied for Singh to pay his costs.

Singh’s lawyer, Gerard Elwell, has also applied to the ERA, asking them to make a costs order in his favour and a compliance order that Singh must pay up.

“It’s very frustrating that he has not paid, given his resources and our client’s resources are worlds apart,” said Elwell, who took the case pro bono. He said it was a “bit baffling” that Arora was now also trying to secure costs against his client.

Elwell said it had been a frustrating case because the ERA had taken over a year to deliver the decision, instead of the standard 90 days.

His client agreed. “Honestly, I feel so exhausted,” said Harmandeep Singh. “It’s been more than five years [that] my case has going on and still no results. Every day I wake up with a hope that I’ll get justice today.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Ravi Arora, left, during an appearance at the Auckland District Court in 2019 (he admitted assault, and was given diversion).

Singh said others who worked for Arora for much shorter period got significant payouts of $40,000 to $70,000, but he had not.

Singh’s smaller payout was because the ERA did not find Arora guilty of underpaying Singh, who had alleged he was paid just $7 an hour.

While the Employment Court found that Arora had treated five of Singh’s colleagues in exactly that fashion (and banned him from acting as a company director), the ERA gave weight to the evidence of Arora’s accountant, who said his books showed Singh had been paid correctly.

Elwell, who said Arora was “very fortunate” in that decision, had unsuccessfully argued that Arora had a history of deliberately falsifying wage records to hide underpayment to staff and the same had happened in this case.

Elwell said they had considered appealing the ruling to the Employment Court, but that Singh was exhausted by the process.

He said Arora had been difficult to deal with, and had tabled over 600 pages of evidence in the ERA case. “That’s a lot when you don’t have the resources.”

Instead, the payout was because of unfair dismissal and lost wages as a result of that dismissal.

Elwell had asked for $9,000, based on the standard ERA tariff of $4,500 for the first day of a hearing, $3,500 for the second, and an extra $1,000 for the cost of an interim hearing where Arora sought to have Singh’s advocate, Sunny Sehgal, ruled ineligible to act because of his involvement in earlier settlements with other disgruntled Arora employees.

Arora had counter-filed for $8,000, arguing that he had incurred significant legal costs and Singh should pay up because he had not won all aspects of his claim. Elwell said Arora’s application was “appalling”.

Stuff asked for comment from Arora via his lawyer, Myriam Mitchell. She said she had no instructions to comment herself but would relay the request.

Stuff has written a series of stories about Arora, whose once-substantial chain of liquor stores has now mostly been shut or sold, and his treatment of migrant workers, one of whom described it as “modern-day slavery”.