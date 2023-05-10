Teen's killer accused of bluffing before firing fatal shot

Connor Whitehead was 16 years old when he was fatally shot at a friend’s birthday party.

A witness to the killing of a Christchurch teenager thought the accused murderers were just trying to scare partygoers when they turned up with a gun.

The man was “trying to be a tough guy with it and scare all of us,” the witness thought at the time.

The Christchurch High Court heard on Wednesday that before Connor Whitehead, 16, was shot at a friend’s 15th birthday party, Joshua David Craig Smith, 33, was “waving the gun around” at a group of people.

Some yelled back, accusing the man of bluffing and saying, “shoot me. You’re a bitch, you won’t,” said a witness, who has name suppression.

Whitehead was understood to be an innocent bystander who had not been involved in any arguments.

The confrontation happened around 11pm on November 5, 2021. Smith had driven to the party on Heaphy Pl, Casebrook, with Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44.

Sparks was responding to a distress call from another partygoer who claimed gatecrashers were scaring attendees and were possibly gang affiliated.

Crown prosecutor Aaron Harvey argued on Monday that the duo brought loaded weapons with them and used them, so should have known there was a risk of death.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference about their son's alleged murder at a party. (First published November 9, 2021)

Both Sparks and Smith have pleaded not guilty to murdering Whitehead.

On the third day of the trial, another witness told the High Court he didn’t recall Smith or Sparks communicating with each other between getting out of the car and the first shot.

They didn’t see the shot be fired, but heard it, and ran to hide with others.

“I don’t know how fast or slow time went, it was like it wasn’t even moving,” said the witness, who described their ears as “ringing” after the first shot.

Smith’s lawyer, Daniel Kirby, told the jury on Monday that his client took responsibility for the teen’s death, which he described as “shocking, senseless and should never have happened”.

However, he argued Smith was not guilty of murder, but manslaughter.

The Crown alleged Sparks fired a shot into the air a few seconds after Smith, before the duo fled in a car.

The trial continues.