Driver crashes into house, hides, and then headbutts arresting officer

Her night started badly when she crashed into a house, and it would end with her facing multiple charges.

Emergency services were called after reports a driver had crashed into a home in Church St, Mosgiel, about 9.45pm on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old driver was nowhere to be found after she fled the scene on foot, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

A police dog unit was able to track her down, and she was arrested on a charge of careless driving.

But it was during that arrest where she headbutted an officer whilst handcuffed, and continued to resist arrest.

She refused to undergo drink-driving procedures and was taken back to Dunedin Central Police Station, Bond said.

She was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, assaulting police, careless driving, and refusing an officer’s request for a blood specimen.

The police officer was unhurt in the incident.