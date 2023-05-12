Serial groper admits 'indecent act' in Warehouse carpark

Jason Trembath, pictured at an earlier court appearance, has pleaded guilty to committing an indecent act.

Former cricketer and serial groper Jason Trembath​ has pleaded guilty to a charge of committing an “indecent act” in the carpark of Rotorua’s Warehouse.

Trembath, 34, entered a guilty plea at Rotorua District Court this week to one charge that on February 17 this year he “wilfully did an indecent act in a place to which the public has access, namely the Warehouse carpark”.

The charge has a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment.

The 34-year-old had been jailed previously for groping several women across both the Hawke’s Bay and Rotorua.

The assaults involved 11 women.

He was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment for that string of offences in 2019, which one victim said “will always leave a scar in my mind”.

Another woman who was running when she was attacked, said "running is no longer the relaxed, enjoyable hobby it once used to be" and since the attack she wore a personal alarm when running alone.

He was released on parole on May 4, 2021, with strict conditions until his official release date of December 31, 2023. Those conditions included not gambling, and not possessing or using any electronic device capable of accessing the Internet.

Stuff Jason Trembath will be sentenced at Rotorua District Court in August.

A probation officer received information that Trembath had created a personal profile and had “recently been contacting women on Tinder,” the New Zealand Parole Board decision said.

Trembath was then recalled to prison on June 16, 2021, due to “undue risk and breach of release conditions”, after contacting women on dating app Tinder.

Trembath was general manager of Bidfoods food distributors at the time, a senior cricket player who had played at representative level and was engaged to marry.

He would often spot the women from his vehicle, then would park it and run - from either in front or behind them - grabbing their bottoms or crotches and squeezing, then sprinting away.

Sometimes he would assault two women in separate areas within hours of each other. On one occasion his victim was pushing a pram with children. On another, his victim was with her young son.

Trembath was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on August 3.