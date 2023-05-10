Parents subjected their five children to 'abuse of the worst kind'

"This is one of the saddest cases I've come across in my two decades on the bench," the judge said. (File photo)

CONTENT WARNING:

A mother and father subjected their five children to ongoing sexual, violent and emotional abuse, in a case a judge has called “one of the saddest” he’s ever seen.

The mother and father, both 46, subjected their children to disturbing ordeals including “sex talks” where they were naked and demonstrated sexual acts on each other in front of them. The father injected one of his children with a substance that made them hyperactive on more than one occasion.

This offending was just the tip of the iceberg as Judge Michael Crosbie read the summary of facts to a Christchurch District courtroom packed full of the child victims, now all adults, and a raft of their supporters.

“This is one of the saddest cases I've come across in my two decades on the bench”, the judge told the court.

“This case is tragic on a number of levels. It shows abuse of the worst kind.”

The comments were made as part of the parents’ joint sentencing on Wednesday, despite the first charges being laid against the father in 2017. He had been in custody since then, but the case had been plagued with various delays.

The mother was charged in 2019 and the case went to trial in March 2020, where some children gave evidence, before the Covid-19 lockdown caused it to be abandoned.

The victims were a combination of biological children and step-children to the defendants. All the offending against them happened between the ages of 5 and 16, and all while in their care.

It began between 2006 and 2007 against their eldest child, who was 11 at the time. The father began to inappropriately touch her and, on one occasion, held a “sex talk” with her and the mother present.

Both parents were partially naked. The father placed his hands all over the mother, describing how it would make them both feel as he did it.

George Heard/Stuff The parents were sentenced at the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

He went on to sexually violate the child in various ways soon after, and in the coming years.

She told the court she was subjected to her father’s control and manipulation for 18 years. From the age of 7, she was heavily relied on to look after her siblings.

“He stole my innocence, and took my childhood from me... He told me I’d never grow up if I didn’t do adult things with him.”

In May 2007, the father threw his 6-year-old son at a glass coffee table. The glass shattered and cut the boy’s face, which had to be glued by a doctor. Another time, he kicked his son repeatedly in the ribs with steel cap boots after the boy tried to defend his mother when an argument broke out.

“There are some days I get flashbacks of being thrown and assaulted by you, you were meant to be my protector ... yet I never felt safe around you,” the son said in his victim impact statement.

In October 2015, the father picked up his 10-year-old daughter, threw her against a brick wall and punched her repeatedly in the stomach and neck, leaving her unable to breathe.

She’d since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and “will live with this for the rest of my life”, she told the court.

Between 2015 and 2017, the father targeted another one of his children repeatedly. This included inappropriate touching of her, and forcing her to return the favour.

The father, a user of methamphetamine at the time, injected her with a substance that made her hyperactive, and did this again on other occasions.

Sometime during the same period, both parents invited their daughter to lay on the bed with them. The father inappropriately touched the child, aged 12 to 14.

A mother now herself, the daughter told the court she was overprotective because of what happened to her, and felt as though they’d all been failed by their mother for not protecting them.

“You taught me abuse was normal in a relationship,” she said in court.

“I’m scared one day another male will hurt my son like you hurt me.”

In May 2017, the father took his 14-year-old daughter to an abandoned house in Christchurch, gave her cannabis, and forced her to perform sexual acts on him.

In March 2018, after charges against the father were laid, the mother confronted one of their children, telling her she was lying and needed to take back what she said. The daughter said she hadn’t lied, walked off, and was assaulted by her mother.

Judge Crosbie commended the siblings for standing together in support of one another as they each read emotional victim impact statements.

“All of you standing there together is one of the most powerful things I’ve seen in the courtroom.”

He called the offending “vile, degrading and humiliating”. The judge noted both parents were sexually abused themselves, but made it clear it did not justify the intergenerational trauma they passed on.

The judge sentenced the mother to 15 months’ imprisonment on charges of ill-treatment of a child and attempting to pervert the course of justice. She was given leave to apply for home detention.

The father was sentenced to two years’ intensive supervision and five months’ community detention on three charges of sexual conduct with a child, two charges of sexual violation, three of assaulting with intent to injure, and one of injuring with intent to injure.

The judge noted the offending “deserves prison, there is no doubt about that”, but due to the six years he spent in custody without rehabilitation and discounts for guilty pleas and background factors, he was effectively released.

The father would also be listed on the child sex offenders register for eight years.

Both parents were granted permanent name suppression to protect the identities of their victims.