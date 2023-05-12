Abused airwoman Mariya Taylor loses Supreme Court fight for compensation

The Complaint: Mariya Taylor says she complained repeatedly of the sexual assaults by Sergeant Robert Roper – but the Defence Force swept them under the carpet (video first published November 2018).

A woman who was groped and locked in a cage by her air force boss isn’t entitled to compensation, the Supreme Court has ruled after a nine-year fight for compensation.

The decision brings an end to one of the longest-running sexual harassment cases in New Zealand.

Mariya Taylor’s lawyer Graeme Little called the decision a “shocking result”.

On Friday, the Supreme Court released its decision by unanimously dismissing Taylor’s cross-appeal and allowing the Attorney General’s appeal.

READ MORE:

* Defence Force and Government spend almost $900k fighting Mariya Taylor sex abuse case

* Abused airwoman Mariya Taylor faces Supreme Court battle for compensation

* The Mariya Taylor case: Air Force servicewoman's fight for justice after sexual assault by her superior

* PM says Air Force sex attack victim will not be forced to pay Defence legal costs

* Air Force inquiry head slates courts' treatment of sex attack victims

* Ogled, groped and locked in a cage: Air Force servicewoman speaks out against Defence Force for 'protecting' rapist



“We conclude that Ms Taylor cannot sue for compensatory damages for false imprisonment,” the Supreme Court ruled.

“We are satisfied that Ms Taylor has cover under the accident compensation scheme for her PTSD.”

Supplied Mariya Taylor as a young airwoman, serving at Whenuapai Air Force base.

The Supreme Court also ruled her cover in relation to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) excluded any common law claim in relation to it based on false imprisonment.

“For the sake of the argument, however, we are prepared to accept that both were material causes of her PTSD.”

Little suggested the decision could bring a flood of historical cases to the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC), where people had suffered mental harm without physical injury.

“I feel extremely sorry for Mariya because she has battled through this for years and years, and put it behind her only to have it rekindled by reading that her tormentor had been sentenced to jail for sexual crimes,.”

Little said they would be deciding whether to go ahead with the claim for exemplary damages "for the conduct of the Airforce" but that would be a relatively small amount compared to common law damages for loss of income, now barred by the Supreme Court.

Talyor would also look at whether she could make a claim to ACC but it would not net her a lump sum and would only likely apply from her application date.

"So she'll be left without any remedy, which seems to be the fashion of the day here in New Zealand, where the victims get nothing and the perpetrators get away,” Little said.

Supplied Former air force sergeant Robert Roper abused Mariya Taylor.

Taylor was an 18-year-old airforce recruit in the late 1980s when she was targeted by Robert Roper, her boss at Hobsonville/Whenuapai airbase.

Taylor said she repeatedly told senior officers about Roper's treatment of her and others, but nothing was done.

Decades later, now living in Australia with her family, Taylor heard Roper had been convicted of multiple rape charges. His victims included both his daughters, when they were children. She contacted Queensland police in 2015 and made a formal statement.

But as Roper was already behind bars, Taylor opted to sue the Defence Force for doing nothing, despite knowing about his behaviour.

Taylor's suit asked for $600,000 compensation for loss of earning, medical and legal costs.

The ensuing legal battle has dominated her life for almost a decade and by 2020, had also cost the New Zealand taxpayer almost $900,000 as the Crown fought against her.

In Taylor’s 2018 High Court case, Justice Rebecca Edwards found Roper’s treatment of Taylor amounted to humiliating sexual harassment and abuse. But the ruling also found Taylor's claim was barred by the Limitation Act, which states that a claim must be brought within six years of the original actions.

Stuff Mariya Taylor won't be able to sue for compensatory damages for false imprisonment.

The decision demanded Taylor pay Roper almost $28,000 to cover his legal costs and The Crown, acting for the Defence Force, also asked Taylor to pay more than $100,000 costs. But, after reading Stuff’s investigation in November 2018, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stepped in and told the Defence Force to drop its claim.

Taylor appealed to the Court of Appeal and in July 2020, it overturned parts of the High Court’s ruling pertaining to time limits. It ruled she had another chance to claim compensation, and ordered the Crown to pay the cost of Taylor’s appeal and said Taylor would no longer have to pay Roper’s costs.

Taylor’s joy over the second chance was to be short-lived – less than a month later, the Crown lodged leave to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The main issue before the Supreme Court was the application of the accident compensation regime to Taylor’s claim.