Residents threatened in early morning home invasion

Two men smashed a window and threatened residents in an early morning home invasion in Dunedin.

Police were called to a property in the suburb of Kaikorai, on Thursday about 1.24am, Sergeant Matthew Lee said.

A resident reported that two men had smashed a window to gain entry and threatened them with a weapon.

The pair left with money and electronics, before police were called.

It was too early in the investigation to comment on the weapon, Lee said.

A police car remained outside the home, with the matter under investigation, he said.