Man used covert camera to film boys getting changed at public pools

Andrew Clifford North outside the justice and emergency services precinct in Christchurch on Thursday.

A man visited public Christchurch pools hundreds of times over a year, and used a covert camera in a shopping bag to secretly film young boys getting changed.

Andrew Clifford North’s offending was uncovered when one boy’s father noticed the camera and confronted him, and police were alerted.

North, 59, was on Thursday sentenced to two years of intensive supervision and six months of community detention.

He earlier pleaded guilty to five charges (two representative) of making an intimate visual recording and another charge of possessing an objectionable publication.

A father of a 7-year-old boy filmed by North said his son loved swimming more than anything in the world, in a victim impact statement provided to the court.

From an early age, the boy jumped into whatever water he came across, prompting his parents to get him into swimming lessons as soon as they could.

“He’s thankfully naive to any evil in the world,” the father said.

“North’s actions risked my son’s love of swimming and love of the world.”

The father said luckily the only impact on his son to date was not being able to sleep on the night he was filmed, asking if the man would come to their house.

George Heard/Stuff Andrew Clifford North, 59, visited various Christchurch pools over 600 times in the space of a year, where he filmed young boys getting changed using a covert camera. (File photo)

“As he gets older, he’ll get a greater understanding of what happened.”

North was a regular user at Christchurch City Council recreational facilities, including Pioneer Pool, QEII and Jellie Park, and visited them 602 times in one recent year. The specific dates cannot be shared due to the risk to the victims.

His offending began when he entered the male changing room at Pioneer Pool.

He’d cut a hole in the shopping bag and placed his cellphone inside the bag, aligning the phone’s camera with the hole to allow him to discretely film.

While inside the changing room, North turned the camera on to record. He stood near two young boys aged between 6 and 10 years old who were getting changed with their father.

He filmed the boys, who were both naked, getting changed out of their swimming attire.

Using the same modus operandi a month later, again at Pioneer Pool, he entered the men's changing room and filmed three boys aged 6 to 12 getting changed. They were all naked.

Once the young boys had their swimming shorts on, the defendant continued recording and manoeuvred throughout the changing room. He stood directly in front of a boy aged about 6 years and filmed him getting changed. He was approximately one to two metres away while filming.

Another time, at QEII Pool, he entered the men's changing room and filmed multiple young boys aged between 7 and 9 getting changed. He deliberately walked in front of the boys and filmed them. He swung his bag to get better coverage of the boys getting changed.

Weeks later, North returned to the QEII facility and, over the course of an hour, filmed several young boys in states of undress. He then positioned the camera in a gap of the privacy screen to record where young boys were using the urinals.

He filmed a young boy aged between 8 and 10 years, who was getting changed in the presence of his father. The boy was naked at the time.

The father noticed the camera and challenged him.

As a result, North’s phone and other electronic devices were seized and he was arrested. The videos were found on his phone. All showed young boys aged 5 to 15 years being covertly recorded.

When spoken to by police, he was forthcoming about his offending, indicating that he had been filming the boys for his own gratification and that he felt regret after watching them.

North’s lawyer Rupert Ward said his client was “very, very remorseful”, and his offending was fuelled by a deeply unhealthy addiction that developed and crept up on him.

“He’s woken up, seeking counselling, and paid a tremendous price. He no longer has employment, or a relationship with his family and children, who all are deeply concerned by his behaviour.”

Christchurch District Court Judge Raoul Neave ordered the destruction of North’s devices.