A father's fight for justice over his daughter's death and the toll it took

Mark Cummings lost almost everything when his daughter died in a car crash, but he still fought for justice.

Sent to prison was something of a blessing for a grieving dad who had already lost everything.

‘‘I was so angry and mad it was probably the best thing for me ... but that’s with hindsight,’’ Mark Cummings said.

His world changed on September 17, 2019, when his daughter, Jayde Cummings, 15, was involved in a fatal crash.

Jayde, who loved horses and played sport, was a passenger in a Mitsubishi ute driven by another teen, which crashed into a Holden Commodore driven by Steve Macnee, 57, at a rural intersection near Outram, Dunedin.

After the crash a senior police officer said ‘’tragedies like this send ripples through the community’’, and no-one knows more about that than Cummings.

‘‘Losing Jayde ... nothing can ever prepare you for that.’’

This week Cummings attended a coroner’s hearing into the death of his daughter and Macnee, which included concerns raised months before the fatal crash over foliage obscuring a stop sign.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Mark Cummings

Cummings said if the parties involved had shaken hands in the days, weeks, months after his daughter’s death, than ‘’it would have been a totally different outcome’’.

An attempt for a restorative justice meeting with the young driver, who cannot be named for legal reasons, never eventuated; that was a lost opportunity for both parties, he said.

‘‘There is a lot to be said for apologising to someone and owning your shit.’’

Cummings, 47, wasn’t just focused on justice for his daughter, but to prevent any similar deaths.

It was at the coroner’s hearing when some representatives of the Dunedin City Council (DCC), including a lawyer who had previously opposed his bail while he served time, finally hook his hand.

Supplied Jayde Cummings, who loved horses.

Cummings not only lost his eldest child, but in the ‘’blur’’ afterwards suffered a head injury, his mental health deteriorated, his marriage ended, he couldn’t work, he spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills, he was sent to prison, and he later suffered a heart attack.

It was just in those first few months after the crash when Cummings, who had been drinking at the local pub, fell of a motorbike ‘‘and smashed my head up’’.

He wasn’t wearing a helmet, and suffered a broken arm and a head injury. Charged with drink-driving, police recommended he address his grief rather than lose his licence, and so he attended a rehab clinic in Auckland.

‘‘Everyone was trying to help me.’’

Supplied Stephen Macnee who died in a crash near Outram.

But when he returned home on the anniversary of his daughter's death he found his wife of 17 years moving out of the family home with their two children.

Still reeling from a head injury and compounded by grief, he snapped when he read in the Otago Daily Times that the teenage driver behind the crash had been discharged and his criminal record wiped.

Cummings, armed with a bat, went on a rampage and caused extensive damage at the council’s service centre.

He later arrested and brought into the police station, barefooted, bare chested and handcuffed, and flanked by senior officers.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A stop sign on Church Rd West, partly obscured by foliage on the day after the crash.

Cummings said all he wanted was accountability, but ended-up spending almost six months in jail.

‘‘Rock bottom for me just kept on rolling and rolling.’’

Sent to Otago Corrections Facility he spent a month on the mental health wing, where he had to wear an anti-ligature t-shirt with no underpants or socks. He was videoed 24/7 and watched while having a shower.

‘‘They used to give me the chocolates through the slot of the door because I might be dangerous with a bar of chocolate.’’

Stuff Mark Cummings is taken on foot to the Dunedin Central Police Station.

He later went to a remand wing and to his own cell, and despite still initially being equal parts angry and scared: ‘‘the more people who heard my story, I was alright ... I was well looked after’’.

He was later released, but while serving time at home he suffered a heart attack, requiring three stents.

‘’Three days after my heart attack, I walked out of hospital and got sentenced,’’ Cummings, who was now 20kgs lighter than when he was in prison, said.

In December 2021, the sentencing judge noted he had been through every parent's worst nightmare; and his rampage “easily explained and forgiven”.

But Cummings’ salvation came in the form of advocate Ruth Money.

‘’She saved me really,’’ he said of Money, who was also present at the hearing and read a statement.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Mark Cummings outside the Dunedin District Court before his sentencing, and days after a heart attack.

Jayde Cummings was a ‘’great believer in making memories’’, she said on behalf of the family.

‘’We miss her every minute of every day.’’

While normalcy was returning to Cummings’ life, his fight for justice was not over.

‘‘The whole attitude of the DCC is they don’t want to accept any responsibility, ultimately they were paid to look after the roads, they didn’t check on them, and two people died.’’