Two men deny murdering Shayden Perkinson outside Whangārei petrol station

Two men have denied murdering Shayden Perkinson outside a Whangārei petrol station last month.

Perkinson died from stab wounds on April 15, after getting into an altercation with two men at the Raumanga Gull petrol station.

On Friday, the two men charged with his murder pleaded not guilty in the High Court in Whangārei.

The accused are Samson Thomas Manuel, 25, and a 29-year-old who currently can not be named.

A third man, aged 25, also pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact to Perkinson’s murder.

The three will go to trial in either October 2024 or February 2025.

Denise Piper/Stuff The case was considered in the High Court in Whangārei on Friday. (File photo)

Justice Timothy Brewer remanded all three in custody until the trial date.

About a dozen of Perkinson’s whānau and friends attended the court hearing, many wearing T-shirts with his photo and the words “rest easy”.

They listened quietly as lawyers for the three men – who were not present – entered the respective not guilty pleas.

Name suppression for the 29-year-old murder-accused and the 25-year-old accused of accessory after the fact will be considered on May 29.