Teenager Mark Nagel admits manslaughter after 'martial arts-style' kick to man's head

A man has died after he was allegedly assaulted in the heart of Christchurch. (Video first published on October 18, 2022)

A teenager delivered a “martial arts-style” kick to his unsuspecting 61-year-old victim’s head, rendering him immediately unconscious, and leading to his death 10 days later.

Anthony Michael Kelly, 61, was rushed to hospital and later died after he was assaulted on Cashel St in Christchurch about 6.20pm on October 18.

Mark Nagel, who recently turned 19, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Christchurch High Court on Friday, and can be named for the first time after his name suppression lapsed.

Nagel and his victim did not know each other. Nagel believed Kelly was taking photographs of him and his associates, but to date there has been no evidence to support this.

READ MORE:

* Nelson man's crime spree culminates in aggravated robbery in Christchurch

* Innocent bystander beaten up by Mongrel Mob members

* Trial date set for Christchurch man accused of murder after noise complaint



On the evening of the attack, Kelly was at the central Christchurch bus interchange before security staff asked him to leave. He walked to Cashel Mall, with Nagel and his associates following.

The group approached Kelly, who tried to walk away. One of Nagel’s associates walked right up to him, and Kelly threw a punch in defence. The associate re-approached Kelly, adopted a fight stance and kicked him in the shin.

Nagel walked through the group and approached Kelly, who was still facing the other associate. Nagel got close and kicked him to the head with his right foot using a martial arts style kick.

SUPPLIED Anthony Kelly died after he was kicked in the head, then his head hit the pavement, on Cashel St, Christchurch.

Kelly immediately lost consciousness and fell straight to the ground, his head hitting the pavement.

Nagel and the other associate who assaulted Kelly went back to the bus exchange and left on different buses.

Members of the public did CPR on Kelly until emergency services arrived. In Christchurch Hospital, he was placed in an induced coma. He succumbed to his injuries and died on October 28, at 11.04am.

Nagel was remanded in custody with a sentencing date to be confirmed.

Not long after the attack, a friend of Kelly told Stuff he was “a man with a heart of gold – a hell of a nice guy”.

He was born in Ireland but moved to New Zealand many years ago and lived in Wellington before moving to Christchurch. He was a member of the Christchurch Folk Club and the Christchurch Irish Society.

The weekend prior, he spent several hours landscaping a memorial garden at the Irish Society’s clubrooms.

The assault came amid rising concerns about anti-social behaviour at the bus interchange.

Earlier the same month, commuters watched on in horror as a brawl broke out among a group of about six young people at the interchange during rush hour.