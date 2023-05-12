Four Square supermarket gets 500th fog cannon, owner gets peace of mind

Katan and Sadhana Patel disappear into the fog after installers put in a new $4000 security system.

All Katan Patel​ wants is peace of mind. The co-owner of Four Square Waterloo in Lower Hutt watched on Friday as installers put in a $4000 security system that includes a fog cannon.

When the installers tried out the fog cannon – the 500th to go in around the country – it was not hard to see why it would be effective. Visibility disappeared within seconds.

Although he had never been robbed, Patel is aware of a business like his that had been targeted in the Hutt Valley.

“He hit the button and they (the robbers) could not see anything.”

It was a difficult time to be in business and when he was not at work he wanted his wife and staff to be safe.

“Worry, yes, I do, because we are at the coalface.”

Having a cannon, he said, had already made him feel much safer.

As well as a panic alarm at the counter, the system can be triggered from a phone or from a neck pendant.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A fog cannon can fill a shop with fog in a matter of seconds.

Installer Nik Prajapati​ said he had installed about 200 nation-wide, mostly in dairies and bottle stores.

It was rewarding work he said, because he knew it was making shop owners feel safer.

Small Business Minister Ginny Andersen was on hand to witness the installation of the 500th fog cannon. The cannons are a key part of the Government's strategy to protect smaller retailers from violent crime.

Andersen said that 1300 has been approved and she was pleased with the speed of the roll-out.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Small Business Minister Ginny Andersen was on hand to witness the installation of the 500th fog cannon. (File photo)

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment called applications for the $4000 subsidy in February. It is open to all eligible small retailers and dairies who want a fog cannon installed, with the subsidy paid to the provider.

To date 1300 retailers have been approved for the scheme, the majority being dairies and bottle stores in the Auckland and Canterbury regions. Cannons have also been fitted in pharmacies, vape stores, jewellers and service stations.

Andersen said she was pleased with the roll-out, which had included 77 cannons in the Wellington region.

“We know fog cannons can help in protecting retail shops from crime. They fill a shop with dense fog within seconds, stopping criminals from seeing what is going on and preventing further damage or theft.”