Jail for brazen shoplifter who stole thousands of dollars of goods from South Island stores

Letiecia ​Terry Wilson, gives the fingers after she makes off with clothing stolen from a Dunedin retailer.

A brazen shoplifter faced a raft of new shoplifting charges from around the South Island.

Letiecia ​Terry Wilson, 25, appeared via audiovisual link for sentencing on 19 theft-related charges before in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Those charges related to shoplifting at various stores across Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch.

Wilson made headlines on November 16, when she walked out of Dunedin clothing shop with the stolen items, and gave pursuing staff the finger.

READ MORE:

* Trio of shoplifters allegedly pocket more than $26,000 in stolen goods

* Covid-19: Man wrestled to ground and charged after 'refusing to wear mask'

* Runaway deer shot after escaping enclosure in Dunedin



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Letiecia âTerry Wilson, 25, appeared via audiovisual link for sentencing on 19 theft-related charges in the Dunedin District Court

Her lawyer said his client went from home-to-home as a child, and was involved in substance abuse in her teens.

Theft for her was a type of compulsion, and she described to her lawyer it was ‘’kleptomania’’, but the court heard she had no official diagnosis.

Her theft was ‘’brazen and apparent,’’ he told the court.

To address her compulsion, Wilson needed intensive counselling rather than jail, the lawyer said.

Judge Emma Smith noticed some of her ‘’extraordinary’’ offending had occurred repeatedly against the same outlets.

‘’That is an extensive amount of dishonesty.’’

Wilson was a recidivist offender, who on 23 August 2022 was given a substituted sentence of home detention rather than prison.

She had undergone therapy, and began reoffending just two days after she completed a Salvation Army rehabilitation programme: what followed were those 19 offences.

Wilson’s offending was ‘’inexplicable’’, and the judge noted Wilson sold some of the goods to fund her methamphetamine habit.

The theft-related charges, from stores in Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch, and include

A bed sheet set (value $359.99), Briscoes, Invercargill, on November 18.

Alcohol (value $173.98), Liquorland, Andersons Bay, Dunedin, on November 14.

Grocery and alcohol products (value $61), Countdown, Andersons Bay, Dunedin, on November 13.

Grocery and alcohol products (value $718.96), New World Gardens, Dunedin, on November 10.

Grocery and alcohol products (value $467.94), from Countdown Dunedin South, on November 10.

Meat packs (value $250), from Countdown Andersons Bay on November 10.

Alcohol products (value $625.50), Fresh Choice Roslyn, Dunedin, on November 7.

Alcohol products (value $854.94) Countdown Andersons Bay, on November 6.

Alcohol products (value $620), Countdown Kaiapoi, Christchurch, on November 3.

Meat products (value $292.12), Countdown Kaiapoi, on November 1.

Meat products (value $569.50), Countdown Hornby, Christchurch, on November 1.

Grocery products (value $175.92), Countdown Kaiapoi, on October 30.

Meat products (value $156), Countdown Northwood, Christchurch, on October 30.

Clothing products (value $809.96), property Torpedo 7, Christchurch, on October 28.

Alcohol products (value $495.93), property Countdown Hornby, on October 26.

Alcohol products (value $60), property Countdown Church Corner, Christchurch, on October 26.

‘’You are self-destructive too, and you know it,’’ Smith said.

The judge acknowledged her early guilty plea, and while Wilson needed rehabilitation she had that opportunity when she was giving a previous sentence of home detention.

Wilson was sentenced to 17 months in jail, with reparations imposed for the amount sought.