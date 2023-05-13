First bread, now milk stolen in second 'stupid' Christchurch burglary in six months

Police are still looking into a series of successful and unsuccessful burglaries overnight. (File photo)

The owner of a Christchurch service station burglarised twice in six months says the young perpetrators took “next to nothing” despite causing thousands of dollars of damage.

They weren’t even masked, according to Caltex Avonhead owner Daryn Wright​, who reviewed the CCTV footage soon after the early morning raid on Saturday.

At around 4.30am, a group of four young people pulled up to his service station, pulling the middle finger to security cameras as they looked at what was inside, Wright said.

“Stupid,” he called it. Police, who were “outstanding” in their response, appeared to recognise the perpetrators, he said.

The group used a pick hammer to shatter the glass entrance. Unable to break into the cabinets with nicotine products, they scooped up cigarette filters and papers, bags of chips and a box full of flavoured milks.

Last time, thieves had taken loaves of bread, Wright told Stuff .

Although his spirits were up, crime was no joking matter to him – it would cost thousands to replace and cleaning up the shards was no fun.

However, his policy in business was to not let crime “get to me”.

“Otherwise your whole world falls apart,” he said. “No one got hurt, that’s the main thing.”

He was disappointed that young people felt there were no consequences for their actions. Wright said as a child he would’ve been too afraid to be sent to a youth detention centre.

Vapeology A ramraid involving 12 people at Christchurch store Vapeology looked organised, "like watching a movie", the shop's owner says. (First published March 27, 2023)

“Though I was lucky enough to have a good upbringing,” he said. “It’s a tough situation. In some cases the parents might not even know their kids are out.”

With each break-in, the service station upgraded its security systems. Wright said he’d spent well over $10,000 on crime prevention, including forking out for a fog cannon when he was told he wasn’t eligible for the government subsidy.

He said because the station wasn't 24/7 and had over five staff members, it wasn't deemed enough of a risk.

But Wright bought the Caltex three years ago to become a family business. His son was station manager. He would continue to upgrade the security out of pocket if he must, he said.

Police were yet to rule out if the burglary was linked to any others in Christchurch overnight.

Within several minutes of the Caltex break in, there was an unsuccessful burglary attempt at a commercial premise on Main South Rd.

At 6am there was another unsuccessful break-in attempt, at the Warehouse on Barrington St.

Around 6.50am, the Four Square and Liquorland in West Melton were broken into. Both stores were able to open but unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, at 6.45am, there was a break-in at a commercial premise on Lincoln Rd.

Enquiries were ongoing.