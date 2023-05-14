Vape shop staff still reeling after armed robbery and hostage drama

A vape shop in Henderson was robbed by a group of masked men on Friday night.

Staff at a West Auckland vape shop are still reeling after being held hostage when a group of knife-wielding masked teens stormed into their shop on Friday night.

Vapeys Vape Store owner Naresh Kumar said four people, including himself with two staff members, were held in a storage room while his shop was ransacked.

Kumar said they were still in shock, especially the lone female staff who was with them.

The attackers had a knife, screwdriver and a hammer, he said.

“I haven’t slept well at all – I keep thinking about what happened. We’re all very worried about this happening again.”

Police aid they received reports of the incident at about 8.20pm.

The offenders stole numerous vape products and personal items, including several mobile phones, before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police were able to arrest two men, a 15 and 19-year-old, at a nearby address.

Supplied Masked men robbed Vapeys Vape Shop in Henderson on Friday night.

Kumar, who owns several other vape shops in Auckland and Hamilton, said they had been taking stock and slowly closing shop for the night when they were robbed.

It was the first time the Henderson shop had been targeted since opening in February.

“The one that pushed us into the room at the back had a screwdriver and a knife.

“I tried talking to him, telling him not to hurt us and that we would give him whatever he wanted.”

They were lucky no-one was injured and that police arrived quickly, he said.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Vape shop owner Naresh Kumar says his staff are scared to come to work.

“There’s a bar close by, so it wasn’t empty at that time. I wasn’t scared, it was all a shock and all I could think about was protecting my staff.”

Kumar said close to $35,000 of vape products were stolen.

“My staff are scared, I’m worried about everyone’s safety.

“We shouldn’t be coming to work scared and fearful for our lives, but it’s the reality that we live in – there’s no guarantee that this will not happen again.”

He said he tried to get government assistance for a fog cannon, but was told he had too many shops and didn’t qualify as a small business.

Police said the 15-year-old offender appeared in court on Saturday, while the 19-year-old would appear at the Waitākere District Court on Monday.