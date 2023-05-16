Desert Rd homicide: Second man pleads guilty to murder of Ricky Wang

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

One of the men charged with murdering a man found buried off the Desert Rd has admitted his part in the killing.

Police were not aware Bao Chang Wang, also known as Ricky Wang, was missing when the remains of his body were discovered in an unmarked, shallow grave more than two years after he was last seen.

Gaoxiang Yu​ was arrested and charged with Wang’s murder in June 2022 and appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty.

Yu admitted murdering Wang sometime on or about August 20, 2017.

Justice Simon Moore convicted Yu and remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing in June.