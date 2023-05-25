Mama Hooch rapist's ex-girlfriend says misogynistic behaviour went back years

Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz have finally been named as the rapists who drugged and sexually assaulted women patrons of Mama Hooch.

The Mama Hooch rapist brothers had warped views of women long before they hunted for victims at their family-run bar.

That’s according to a former partner of one of the Jaz brothers, who says she witnessed “extremely toxic” and misogynistic behaviour as early as 2009, leading her to end their relationship and walk out on her waitressing job.

“These aren’t monsters who are born evil, this behaviour grew because they were enabled.”

Danny Jaz, 40, a father of two, and his younger brother Roberto, 38, between them drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Christchurch’s Mama Hooch bar over three years.

The pair have enjoyed name suppression since police first laid charges in 2018 – but that finally ended on Thursday. They were convicted of dozens of crimes, including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault and spiking drinks after a two-month Christchurch District Court trial.

From 2015 to 2018, Danny Jaz, Mama Hooch’s bar manager, attacked 15 women, many of whom he followed into the bar’s toilets late at night and forced himself upon them. Roberto sexually assaulted five women – filming one of them while he raped her at nearby Italian restaurant Venuti, where he worked as a chef.

Roberto’s former partner Michelle (not her real name) quit during a shift at former Christchurch restaurant Portofino and never went back.

The woman worked there as a waitress when Roberto, then 23, worked in the kitchen in 2009. It didn’t take long for him to ask the 18-year-old on a date.

SUPPLIED & STUFF Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

“He was older, and he knew people out and about. It was exciting”, she recalled of their eight-month relationship.

It didn’t take long for her to notice some warped views of women.

Michelle said the brothers’ family had a patriarchal dynamic.

When at the family home, Michelle was regularly asked to bring in groceries and make the beds. In the car, men had priority for the front seat – she’d be asked to move to the back.

The woman alleges she was asked by one male family member why she was pursuing an education when she should be focusing on “being beautiful”.

Roberto once introduced her to his friends as “the woman I’m f…ing”.

Despite this, Michelle described Roberto as a generally “gentle person” during the eight months they were together. However, she couldn’t say the same for Danny, who she referred to as the “ringleader” in how the brothers behaved.

“I think he had an incredibly unhealthy relationship with his partner… she’s a victim in all of this.”

The final straw for her was when she saw some Portofino customers groping waitresses, and generally being “disgusting old men”. She reported it to Danny, who was the manager at the time, but he yelled and told her to f… off.

It was too much for her. She stormed out and never went back to Roberto, nor the restaurant.

Years later, reflecting, she says the brothers’ values were so deeply rooted, change won’t come easily.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Mama Hooch trio: Danny Jaz, left, Roberto Jaz and a third man with name suppression appear in the Christchurch District Court.

“It will take serious de-programming for them to realise they’ve done wrong… They’ve had the last 40 years feeling entitled to a woman’s body and getting away with it.”

Roberto and Danny were known to enjoy nightclubbing, recreational drugs, gambling and watching mixed martial arts.

After he was charged, and Mama Hooch closed, Danny Jaz worked as an exterior plasterer.

A man who met Danny Jaz and his partner following the closure said the case hanging over Danny’s head was never mentioned.

The man only came to learn about some of the allegations Danny faced shortly before the trial began. Even then, Danny and his partner tried to play it down. “I was just shocked this was all going on,” the man said. “He was definitely not the sort of person I would have associated with this sort of behaviour.”

He said Danny’s partner was in denial for a long time – adamant Danny was the victim of a stitch-up.

Speaking after the trial, Roberto’s former partner hopes Kiwi men will learn from the case and call out misogyny. She never saw anyone call out the brothers’ behaviour in the time she knew them.

“This is a huge wake-up call for men in New Zealand. You have a responsibility. Men in Christchurch will be shocked by this, but will have heard similar comments made [by friends] about women,” she says.

“The warning signs were there.”

The Jaz brothers are remanded in custody and will be sentenced in August.