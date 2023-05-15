Otago death still being treated as unexplained - 17 days later

Police are still investigating a death at a property on Mull St, Palmerston.

A man’s death at a house party in Otago remains unexplained more than two weeks’ later.

The home on Mull St, Palmerston, about 45 minutes north of Dunedin, was initially cordoned-off by police, as specialist forensic staff investigated and a security guard kept watch at the scene.

Nearby residents told Stuff they heard yelling and loud music on the night of Friday, April 28, with emergency services arriving around midnight.

Police remained tightlipped over the death, which is understood to be a man who had not lived at the property for long.

‘’Police were continuing to investigate the death, which was still being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing,’’ a police spokesperson said.

‘’Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.’’