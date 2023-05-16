Couple face 115 Serious Fraud Office charges over alleged $4.1 million Ponzi scheme

Aroha and Alex Tuira, pictured here in 2012, have been formally charged by the Serious Fraud Office. (File photo).

A Christchurch couple have been charged with running a ponzi scheme which has allegedly defrauded more than 60 investors of $4.1 million.

Several prominent figures are said to be among those who have lost money to the pair and their associated businesses, which the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has been investigating.

Thomas Alexander Tuira, known as Alex Tuira, and Aroha Awhinanui Tuira, each face 115 charges of obtaining by deception. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are remanded on bail.

The couple claimed to be experienced investors who managed funds as well as offering financial advice and financial literacy training through their companies Ngākau Aroha Investments Limited and Power To Me Aotearoa Tapui Ltd, an SFO release on Tuesday said.

“The SFO alleges that between 2014 and 2021 the defendants exploited their clients’ trust to obtain funds which were not invested legitimately, but instead used to pay other investors in a Ponzi-type scheme or used for personal and business expenses.”

Stuff reported when Alex Tuira emailed shareholders after radio silence following the allegations surfacing in 2021. The email had a series of bullet points and told shareholders the expected returns on their shares had not been realised to date “for a variety of reasons”.

“That has caused disquiet and lead to what are in our opinion unjustified aspirations [sic] against our good names and a complaint to the Serious Fraud Office.”

Do you know more or are you affected? Email jake.kenny@stuff.co.nz.

Dozens of shareholders signed a letter of complaint that was sent to the SFO in June 2021 after a group of them went to police the month before to complain about the couple. The complaint was then forwarded to the SFO.

The letter, seen by Stuff, said their concerns related to allegations the couple were running a fraudulent scheme.

The group of shareholders estimated that the total amount of money allegedly defrauded was between $3m and $5m over two to three years, at that time involving more than 40 individuals.

“We suspect that the accused have misappropriated significant sums of money by false pretence and without any business model of substance capable of, or with the realistic potential of, generating cash-flow to repay investors/lenders,” the letter said.

Among the company’s shareholders are former Ngāi Tahu chairman Tā Mark Solomon, who has a shareholding of 2.71 per cent; former Ngāi Tahu chief operating officer Julian Wilcox, who jointly owns 5.31 per cent with another person; and All Black Joe Moody, who owns 2.94 per cent.