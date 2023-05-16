Ex-teacher faces more charges of indecent assault

Former teacher David Bond in the Dunedin District Court last year.

A former school teacher, currently in jail for offending against former students, is facing more charges.

David Russell Bond, 71, appeared via an audiovisual link before Judge Emma Smith in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning.

He was charged with four charges of indecently assaulting a boy, including three aged under 16, in Dunedin.

Bond, a former maths teacher at Otago Boys’ High School, was sentenced to 25 months in prison on 22 charges, including indecent acts on a young person, in June.

His lawyer, Anne Stevens KC, sought a remand in custody without plea.

He would appear again on June 9.