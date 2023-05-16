'Extreme hardship' if Mama Hooch sexual predators are named, judge told

Lawyers for the two men fought to keep their names secret at a court hearing in Christchurch on Tuesday.

While they concede they will be named eventually, lawyers for the Mama Hooch sexual predators are fighting to keep their identities secret for now.

In one of the biggest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand, the 40-year-old and 37-year-old men were convicted of dozens of crimes – including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, and spiking drinks – after a two-month trial in the Christchurch District Court that began in February.

After handing down a raft of convictions, Judge Paul Mabey refused continued name suppression for both men at the end of their trial in April.

Appeals against these refusals were heard at the High Court in Christchurch by Justice Jonathan Eaton on Tuesday afternoon.

For her client, defence lawyer Trudi Aickin said his relatives would suffer extreme hardship from his name being published.

Media attention around the case had been intense and widespread, she and defence lawyer Donald Matthews both argued.

The lawyers jointly submitted that Judge Mabey erred in not allowing for evidence or submissions to be filed in support of continued interim suppression following the end of the trial, nor did he allow lawyers time to take instructions from their client on permanent suppression.

Given that her client was now in custody facing a lengthy prison term, there was little public interest in naming him until his sentencing in August, Aickin submitted.

1 NEWS It comes following a multi-year investigation into drink spiking at inner city bar Mama Hooch and a local restaurant.

Crown prosecutor Andrew McRae and Stuff lawyer Daniel Nilsson strongly opposed the appeals.

McRae said the threshold for extreme hardship for the man’s relatives if his name was published had not been met.

Nilsson argued the defence’s evidence fell significantly short of proving that publication of the men’s names would cause extreme hardship to their family.

Other legal arguments heard about the implications of suppression of name cannot be reported.

Justice Eaton reserved his decision. He asked defence counsel to provide further information by Monday in regard to the legal arguments. The Crown and media will be given to Wednesday to respond. A decision may come by the end of next week.

During the trial, WhatsApp group chat exchanges revealed the two men and their associates targeted young women at Mama Hooch, encouraging each other along the way. They joked about rape and the use of date rape drugs in females drinks.

The 40-year-old attacked 15 women, many of whom he brazenly followed into the toilets late at night at Mama Hooch and forced himself upon them. The 37-year-old sexually assaulted five women – filming one of them while he raped her at another central city location.

The two men are in custody awaiting sentencing and did not appear at Tuesday’s hearing.

They were originally set to be sentenced in July, but this was postponed to August 24 and 25 due to a scheduling conflict for one of the lawyers involved. It will be a two-day sentencing due to the large number of victims who will likely read their impact statements to the court.

Two jointly accused men – one of whom was acquitted on a charge of sexual violation and another who was acquitted on all but a minor drug supply charge – will argue to have their names permanently suppressed at a hearing in July.