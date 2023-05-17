New charges after major police drugs investigation on West Coast

A police raid in Cromwell, Tarras and Haast led to the arrests of three people on various cannabis, firearms and methamphetamine charges

Charges of cultivating cannabis at several West Coast locations have been laid against two men arrested following a major South Island drug investigation.

Police used drones and helicopters and tramped into areas of isolated bush to retrace the steps of the people they say are part of an organised crime ring.

Three men were arrested and charged with 28 offences, in the Queenstown District Court, in April.

On Wednesday, 15 more charges were laid against two of those men in the Alexandra District Court and a fourth man was also charged.

Brian Edward Lyttle,​ 44, a shearer of Cromwell, was charged with four counts of cultivating cannabis at different locations in the Haast area between November 1, 2022, and April 18, 2023, plus possession of cannabis for supply on April 18.

Judge Michael Turner remanded him in custody until June 13 to enter pleas.

He was earlier charged with eight counts including supplying and offering to sell methamphetamine, offering to supply cannabis, two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to assist police undertaking a search.

Alan MacDonald,​ 52, of Cromwell, faced 10 new charges on Wednesday including four joint charges of cultivating cannabis at various locations in the Haast area between November 1, 2022, and April 18.

He was also charged with possession, manufacture and supply of hash, possession of cannabis and two of charges of possession of ammunition without holding a firearms licence, between January 1 and April 18.

He was earlier charged with 12 counts including supplying and offering to supply methamphetamine and offering to supply cannabis and possession of cannabis between November 3, 2022, and April 18, and two of unlawful possession of a firearm on April 18.

He was remanded on bail until July 19 to enter pleas.

Another 44-year-old Central Otago man was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Queenstown District Court in April.

He faces eight charges of selling and offering to sell cannabis and supplying methamphetamine between January 14 and February 9. He was remanded in custody but with leave to apply for bail.

A fourth man was charged in connection to the case, in Alexandra, on Wednesday.

Simon Calder Banks, 57, of Jackson Bay, pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis at Haast on April 18 and not guilty to possession of cannabis for supply on the same day.

He was remanded on bail for a case review hearing on September 6.

After several properties were raided by police in April, Detective Inspector Shona Low said cannabis plots were found deep in the wilderness, in areas where hunters would be unlikely to stumble across them.

She said police were not targetting small-time growers, but aimed to disrupt a “significant illicit campaign” that was bringing harm to the towns of Cromwell and Haast.

More than 70 police officers were involved in the operation, dubbed Operation Vintage, which first began in March 2022.

Members of the armed offenders squad, the specialist search group, and dogs trained in detecting guns, cash and drugs were all involved.