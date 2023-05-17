Man who fatally shot 16-year-old bystander at party told police: ‘I just want to cry’

Joshua David Craig Smith, 33, accepts he is guilty of the manslaughter of Connor Whitehead, but denies murdering him.

The man who fired a shotgun outside a 15th birthday party and killed innocent bystander Connor Whitehead asked if he was a good kid and told police “I’m in a lot of trouble”.

Connor, 16, died from about 214 small shotgun pellet wounds to his chest after attending a birthday party and fireworks on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, Christchurch, on November 5, 2021.

While he accepts he is guilty of manslaughter, Joshua David Craig Smith​, 33, denies murdering Connor, along with his co-accused Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44. The men are on trial at the High Court in Christchurch.

Smith was found and arrested three days after the shooting. He sustained serious dog bites during the arrest and was taken to Christchurch Hospital for surgery. Police interviewed him in his hospital room.

On Wednesday, Detective Jason Hunuki told the jury about his dealings with Smith, before audio of their formal police interview was played in court.

Smith was in a lot of pain from the injuries he’d sustained during the arrest. Hunuki had a short chat with him before taking him to hospital. He was interviewed formally the next day, the detective told the jury.

During the chat, Smith told the detective that he’d “f...ed up big time”, and the incident had been “attacking my heart”. He added “I’m in a lot of trouble” and “I just want to cry about it”.

Hunuki repeated the comments to Smith during the interview the following day, and asked him to confirm that was what he said. Smith agreed he said those things.

SUPPLIED Connor, 16, was fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, Christchurch, on November 5, 2021.

Smith denied firing any shots on the night Connor was killed. He claimed the shotgun he was waving around outside the party was not loaded, but he was sorry to the family for his involvement, he said.

“That f…ing poor boy, I’m sorry to the family. I didn’t mean for it to happen like that, for none of this shit to happen,” Smith said while sobbing.

“Was he a good kid?” he asked.

“He’s a good kid man. He’s a very good kid,” the detective responded.

Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44, is also on trial for Connor’s murder.

Connor’s family were in tears as this part of the interview was played in court. Some of them walked out of the room. Connor’s father, James Whitehead, nodded at the prospect his son was a good kid, while staring at Smith in the dock.

Smith told the officers he did not know that Sparks, who he’d only met recently, had loaded his Volkswagen Golf with two shotguns before asking him to take him to the party after receiving a distress call.

“When we got there, he passed one on to me, the little one, the sawn off one.”

He claimed Sparks got out of the car when they arrived and fired two shots, before firing another shot as they drove out of the cul-de-sac.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference about their son's alleged murder at a party. (First published November 9, 2021)

“I thought he fired the shots in the air, that’s why it’s been so hard to accept ... mine wasn’t loaded, my gun wasn’t loaded, it didn’t have any bullets.”

Smith said the pair left the party in his car but it ran out of fuel shortly after. They fled on foot and arranged to be picked up. He went back to his car later to pick it up, but it was surrounded by cops.

He read an article on Stuff about Connor’s death the next day and told police “that’s when it hit me”.

“I was in disbelief.”

Earlier on Wednesday, security camera footage played to the court showed what the Crown says was both defendants attempting to cover their tracks with the help of associates after the shooting.

SUPPLIED Connor’s cause of death was about 214 shotgun pellets to the chest from a single shell.

In a series of intercepted phone calls, one of the associates relayed information about the police investigation to Sparks.

They talked of Sparks needing to burn the orange hoodie he was wearing on the night, and that Smith’s VW Golf car had been found by police.

After another intercepted call was played to him during his interview, Smith admitted to being associated with the Mangu Kaha (MK) gang.

Forensic pathologist Leah Tottey said Connor’s cause of death was about 214 shotgun pellets to his torso discharged from one shotgun shell.

It is alleged that after receiving a call from the party that had got out of hand, Sparks and Smith loaded two shotguns into Smith’s vehicle and arrived about 11pm.

After an argument on the driveway, Smith returned a short time later and fired a shot, a fact that is now accepted by all parties. The Crown says Sparks allegedly shot a second gun into the air, before he and Smith left in the car they arrived in.

The Crown argues both Smith and Sparks are guilty of murder, in part because they took loaded shotguns to the party and used them, therefore knowing there was a risk of death.

The jury trial in front of Justice Melanie Harland, set down for three weeks, continues.