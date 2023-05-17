Police confirm arson investigation as teams move into Loafers Lodge

Acting Wellington district commander inspector Dion Bennett says police have not ruled out the possibility the fire was deliberately lit, and the deaths would be investigated as homicide.

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the Loafers Lodge fire, which they are treating as arson.

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett said on Wednesday afternoon that police were now leading the investigation into the May 16 early morning fire.

Police had not ruled out the possibility that it was deliberately lit, and the deaths would be investigated as homicide, he said. Six people have been confirmed dead, and another was in hospital.

“I can confirm that we are treating the fire as arson ... I'm not prepared to say why are the reasons for us treating [it] as an arson other than to say that we are.”

He could not comment on whether an accelerant was used.

Bennett said police had people of interest on their radar. Over the next few days there would be an extensive scene examination as the investigation team searched for suspects. The examination had not been completed.

“We’re going to identify some suspects and people of interest we want to speak to.”

Acting Wellington district commander Inspector Dion Bennett said the hostel fire that killed at least six people was being treated as arson.

He could not comment on whether the people of interest were residents, or whether there would be a separate investigation into the building.

Police would also be investigating reports of a couch fire at Loafers Lodge two hours before the fatal fire, which was not reported to FENZ.

“As part of our inquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire.”

On Wednesday afternoon teams were inside the extensively damaged building. The roof had collapsed on some floors, especially the third floor and debris was stacked about a metre high in some places.

Police are now leading the investigation into the suspicious fire that has killed at least six people.

With some residents of the accommodation still unaccounted for, Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) staff had spent Tuesday and Wednesday at Newtown Park speaking to evacuees, and CCTV footage had also been obtained from the area.

“Work is also ongoing to determine who was in the building at the time of the fire and who remains unaccounted for or uncontactable.

“If there is anyone with information that will assist our inquiry, please contact us.”

Police hoped to enter the building Wednesday afternoon after an extensive health and safety assessment.

As of midday, a gazebo had been set up and Urban Search and Rescue crew seen exiting a side entrance to the building.

Loafers Lodge in Newtown, Wellington, after Tuesday's fire.

Bennett said the scene examination would be extensive and was expected to take some time, likely several days. Specialist teams had travelled to Wellington to take part.

The team that was currently in the building was small, but the examination and investigation team would be “extensive.

“As you can imagine, the more staff that we expose to that environment creates a risk for us.”

Being able to enter the building was a “critical step.

“I am grateful to our FENZ colleagues for their work to ensure we are able to access the building safely so quickly after this significant fire.”

Bennett said until the scene examination was completed, the number of deceased would not be able to be shared.

Anthony Harris explains how he and fellow residents escaped from the third floor of the Loafers Lodge.

He acknowledged this time would be incredibly difficult for people waiting for information about family members and friends who may have been staying at Loafers Lodge.

“I want to reassure everyone impacted by the fire that we will work as quickly as we can to provide the answers you need.

Adelaide Road remained closed between John Street and the Basin Reserve, but reopening it was a priority.

“We appreciate that this road closure is causing disruption to Wellingtonians and I would like to thank them for their ongoing support and cooperation.”