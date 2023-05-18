Size of road rage shooting crime scene could favour police, retired cops say

A shooting incident on Auckland's motorway ended with a teenage girl being taken to hospital from a Sandringham petrol station.

What started as a road rage incident on Auckland’s southern motorway, ended 15 kilometres away with a teenage girl shot and bleeding out in a minivan on a petrol station forecourt.

But despite the size of the effective crime scene, two ex-police officers say it could help investigators.

The 15-year-old is now in hospital in a stable condition and police have since launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

In a press conference on Wednesday, police laid out what they know about the sequence that led up to Tuesday night’s shooting and put a call-out for witnesses to find those responsible.

The altercation started at around 9.50pm when the driver of the shooter’s car – a 2009 grey Mazda Axela with the licence plate NGL15 – took exception to the minivan and started driving aggressively.

The driver started “hard braking”, which Friend explained is when one vehicle gets in front of another and breaks hard, forcing the other to take evasive action.

The two cars continued northbound on State Highway 1, then got on to SH16 heading west.

The minivan took the St Lukes Rd turn-off around 10pm and moments later along that same road, near the intersection with Asquith Ave a number of shots were fired at the minivan.

One of the bullets went through the car and through the teenage girl, Friend said.

David White/Stuff Z petrol station on Sandringham Rd where the family pulled in after their car was shot at.

The grey Mazda then sped off in an unknown direction, while the minivan driver pulled into a Z service station on the corner of Balmoral and Sandringham roads, where emergency services were called, and the girl was taken to hospital.

Given that the incident unfolded over about 15 kilometres of roads and motorways, will mean a little more legwork for police, but shouldn’t provide any great hindrance, said former police detective Mark Gutry.

“The car is really the crime scene, even though it was moving at the time,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Detective senior sergeant Martin Friend speaks outside the College Hill police hub after a teen was shot.

He said police already had a good starting point with the family and would have to work backwards to establish exactly where the significant incidents took place so they could canvass the areas for CCTV and dashcam footage from drivers.

Police Association president Chris Cahill agreed and said because of the extended chase it meant there were potentially a lot of witnesses, but the key was tracking them down.

Cahill said it was a “scary” incident and showed that gun violence was not exclusively between gangs.

Police didn’t reveal how many people police believed were in the shooter’s car, but Friend said he didn’t think the shooting was gang-related.

“It’s obviously an unusual incident and a very scary one that has ended with a young girl being shot,” he said.

“We are incredibly fortunate today that we are not dealing with a homicide investigation,” he said.

Those with information about the incident can contact police on 105 quoting the file number 230516/7840 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.