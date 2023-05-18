Body in car homicide: Police search two more Rangiora properties

Police asked a neighbour for a crowbar and hammer to get access to a car at a derelict Rangiora property. A body was found in the vehicle.

Police investigating the killing of Richard Leman have searched two more North Canterbury properties.

Armed officers raided a house on Good St, Rangiora, on Thursday morning. A forensics team was on site, as well as an armed scene guard.

Detectives also spent the day at a Southbrook Rd property, which was the scene of a fire in September last year.

Police launched a homicide investigation after Leman’s body was found in his white Nissan Fuga in a garage of a derelict property on the corner of Tyler and Durham streets – about 300m from the Good St house – on April 17.

The 41-year-old father of three was last seen on the evening of April 11 outside the Lilybrook shops in the town, after which his friends and family posted online, worried about his safety and mental health.

Chris Skelton/Stuff An armed guard, and two detectives at a Good St property in Rangiora being searched in relation to the investigation into the death of Richard Leman.

Leman’s family believe he was murdered by unknown assailants. In an emotional post on Facebook, Richard’s sister Nicky Leman said her “much loved” brother would not be coming home as they had hoped and prayed for.

Police spent several days investigating the abandoned house where Leman’s body was found.

Several days later, armed police searched a house on Andrew St – 350m away.

The house is owned by a friend of Leman’s. She told Stuff Leman visited on multiple occasions and was looking to move into one of the rooms.

On the night of his disappearance, Leman took takeaways to the Andrew St house. She emphatically denies any involvement in his disappearance.

Stuff Police officers photograph and sift through items from a storage unit in Rangiora. The search is believed to be linked to the homicide investigation of the body that was found in a car. The white Nissan is linked to Richard Leman.

The same detectives were also seen photographing and sifting through items at a nearby storage locker.

Police continue to appeal for sightings of Richard Leman’s 2000s-model white Nissan Fuga in the area in the week leading up to April 17.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme encouraged anyone with information to contact police quoting the file number 230415/8026.