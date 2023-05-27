The full story of the Mama Hooch rapists

Roberto Jaz and his older brother Danny drugged and sexually assaulted numerous patrons of Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. The video above shows Roberto's first interview with police where he lied repeatedly.

On a winter’s morning, an 18-year-old girl’s text to her best friend about the night before set in motion a massive police investigation that exposed two men who drugged and sexually assaulted numerous women. Blair Ensor and Jake Kenny report.

(Victims’ names have been changed to protect their identities.)

One morning in July 2018, 18-year-old Jane anxiously picked up her phone and texted her best friend, Lisa. The night before the pair had been out for dinner and drinks to celebrate Lisa’s 18th birthday. Disoriented and confused, Jane could only remember flashes of a terrifying sexual encounter they’d had with a man later in the evening.

“Can you please tell me everything he did and tried to do?” she asked her friend.

About 2.30am the pair were at popular inner city bar Mama Hooch when Roberto Jaz, who helped run the bar, sidled up to Jane and asked if she was interested in joining him for an after-hours drink at his family’s nearby Italian restaurant Venuti, where he worked as a chef.

Jane had known the 33-year-old for several years and trusted him, but said she would only go if Lisa could come too.

A short time later, the teenagers walked excitedly from Mama Hooch to Venuti, a few doors down on Colombo St, just around the corner from the Christchurch Town Hall. Roberto followed soon after.

At Venuti he turned off the alarm then led the women through the dimly lit restaurant to the kitchen.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Convicted rapist Roberto Jaz, who preyed on Mama Hooch patrons.

There, he poured some white powder from a small plastic bag onto a stainless steel bench and racked it up into rough lines.

He repeatedly assured the teenagers it was MDMA, also known as ecstasy, a drug they had already had that night. Jane rolled up a banknote and snorted the powder. So too did Lisa. “What did you give us?” Jane soon screamed at Roberto. Roberto told her to calm down.

About an hour and 15 minutes later, a security camera on Colombo St captured the two women leaving Venuti. They were unsteady on their feet and behaving erratically.

Later that Sunday morning, as Jane and Lisa exchanged texts, they could still feel the effects of the drug Roberto had given them. Neither thought it was MDMA. Within seconds of taking it, they’d been unable to walk, had lost control of their senses and felt like they were underwater - powerless to stop Roberto’s sexual advances.

Jane and Lisa walk to Venuti from Mama Hooch after being invited there for an after-hours drink in 2018.

Lisa said she remembered Roberto being on top of Jane in a booth in the restaurant, groping and kissing her while she was semi-coherent.

Jane: “That makes me feel sick.”

Lisa: “I was so high. I was trying to stop it, but I couldn’t see and he did it to me too. I didn’t know what to do. I feel sick too.”

Jane: “I couldn’t see either and my ears were ringing the whole time.”

Lisa: “Me too!!! I’ve never felt that high. It was so scary.”

Jane: “Did I ask him to stop or say no? He was going to rape us [Lisa].”

Lisa: “Yes, you said no and you said no, I can’t, I’ve got a boyfriend. He was so close to raping you.”

Jane: “Did I try to get away?”

Scratches on Roberto Jaz’s neck the day after he drugged and sexually assaulted Jane and Lisa.

Lisa: “Yes, you got away. You hit him. He tried again.”

Later that day Lisa still felt nauseous and drained of energy. She could barely lift her arms or legs, let alone control them. Worried, another friend took her to the Cambridge Clinic, a specialist medical centre for sexual assault victims, where she was assessed by a doctor and placed on a drip. There, she messaged Jane again.

“[Jane] they said this is really serious. They want us to involve the cops. All the doctors looking after me and nurses said this is one of the really bad assaults.”

Jane: “The whole thing felt like a nightmare.”

Lisa: “I know. It was a sexual assault. No-one has the right to give us harsh drugs and try and have sex with us while we’re passing out.”

What Lisa and Jane told medical staff and police that night triggered Operation Sinatra, a massive police investigation that resulted in one of the largest prosecutions of its kind in New Zealand.

THE LIES BEGIN

After learning of Jane and Lisa’s allegations, police acted quickly. On the Monday morning they searched Venuti restaurant - where the alleged drugging and sexual assault occurred - and detectives arrested Roberto Jaz at the Sydenham townhouse he shared with his long-time partner.

Venuti restaurant, where Jane and Lisa were drugged and sexually assaulted by Roberto Jaz.

By about 8.45am, Roberto was sitting in a sparse, white-walled interview room at Christchurch Central Police Station, facing Detective Roger Carran.

“Talk me through your weekend,” Carran said.

At first, Roberto recounted an uneventful Saturday night.

After finishing work at Venuti, he went to Mama Hooch, where he danced and had a few vodkas with mates, in between fetching ice from Venuti. After the bar closed, he went to Christchurch Casino. By 6.30am he said he was sober enough to drive his ute home.

But as Carran pushed for more details, Roberto’s story began to unravel.

Jane had joined him on one of his trips to Venuti, he said. The bathrooms at Mama Hooch were busy, and she’d needed to use the toilet.

Carran said Jane and her friend Lisa had alleged Roberto had given them a white powder, which he’d insisted was MDMA, and it had a strange effect on them.

Roberto said he couldn’t remember Lisa being there, and hadn’t given Jane any drugs, but he did admit to a sexual encounter.

CHRIS SKELTON Remnants of a white powder can be seen on a bench in Venuti’s kitchen.

“I mean, if we could keep this confidential, she [Jane] sort of said to me she likes me, she was attracted to me… and then she began sort of kissing [me] and stuff and… that was a bit awkward.”

One thing led to another, he said, and she’d given him oral sex.

“She got up, and then she’s like ‘this is too much’ … So I sort of grabbed her to see if she’s ok, and she said ‘what’s going on, what are you doing?’”

Roberto said Jane scratched both sides of his neck before leaving Venuti in a hurry.

He hadn’t been forceful, and the encounter had felt consensual, he said.

Carran kept pushing. Jane and Lisa’s statements told a different story.

Lisa remembered feeling powerless as Roberto forced the white powder into her mouth.

Jane said Roberto was really rough. He’d pulled her hair, bitten her stomach and scratched her back. Their statements were consistent and supported by medical evidence.

“You need to tell me exactly what’s happened, eh,” Carran said.

Roberto said his recollection of events was vague - “I remember bits and pieces” - and he may have been drunker than he thought, even drugged.

“Could I have had something put in my drink? Possibly.”

A PATTERN OF BEHAVIOUR

Roberto Jaz (formerly Jazevski) came to New Zealand from Australia with his family in about 2003.

After arriving in Christchurch, the family set up hospitality venues in the central city, including Mama Hooch.

While Roberto worked as a chef at Venuti, he also helped out at the bar where his older brother, Danny Jaz, had been the manager since it opened in 2015.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mama Hooch rapist Danny Jaz, Roberto’s older brother.

The Jaz family was already known to police through Danny.

Nine months earlier, in October 2017, Loretta (not her real name) complained to police that she’d been sexually violated by Danny during a boozy night out at Mama Hooch.

After Danny handed her a drink in the early hours, her memory became patchy. Somehow the pair had ended up in a disabled toilet in a vacant building next to Mama Hooch, she said, and he attacked her. “He was strong and it hurt. It just felt disgusting the whole time, and I wanted to leave, but I didn’t think he would [let me] until he at least got something out of me,” she told a detective.

In a witness statement supporting Loretta’s complaint, one of her friends, Anne, raised concerns of her own about Danny. A week earlier at Mama Hooch he’d twisted her nipple on the dance floor, and later tried to force himself on her in one of the bar’s toilets, she said.

A few weeks later, in November 2017, a police officer doing a hotel compliance check at Mama Hooch noted that Danny had hit on her during the visit. The officer was disgusted, and told Danny his behaviour was inappropriate.

Danny, a father of two who was in a long-term relationship, was interviewed by a detective about the incidents involving Loretta, Anne and the police officer on May 10 the following year. He left without being charged and Loretta's complaint was closed.

David Walker/The Press Mama Hooch was a popular bar in Christchurch’s central city.

But now, with two new complaints involving his younger brother Roberto, and murmurings of other concerning behaviour towards women at Mama Hooch, a pattern was starting to emerge.

Within days, police had launched a major investigation dubbed Operation Sinatra - named for singer Frank Sinatra’s jazz links.

’I JUST ROOFIED HER DRINK’

After Roberto had been interviewed about Lisa and Jane’s allegations, he was released without charge. However, several weeks later, when detectives saw the results of a forensic examination of his cellphone, they realised the gravity of what they were dealing with.

On the device were explicit videos that appeared to show Roberto sexually violating or raping women.

There was also a WhatsApp group chat where he and several other men, including his older brother, seemed to identify young women they could target, boasted about sexual conquests, and joked about rape and the use of date rape drugs.

In one of the thousands of messages extracted from Roberto’s phone, he said: “I just roofied [name withheld]’s drink.” A member of the group replied: “Haha, did you give her a roofiecolada?” (Roofie is a slang term for Rohypnol, a date rape drug.)

As the investigation intensified, the media learned of Jane and Lisa’s allegations and a story appeared on the front page of a local newspaper.

By then, police had enough evidence to charge Roberto. On the morning of August 24, the day after the media coverage, he was arrested as he attempted to board a flight to Sydney.

Roberto had a return ticket he’d bought the previous day and told police he was heading to see a friend.

Later that day, he appeared in court on charges related to the drugging and sexual assault of Jane and Lisa. He was released on bail.

CHRIS SKELTON The Jaz brothers preyed on young women at Mama Hooch.

Publicity about the case unearthed a string of new complainants, many of whom believed they’d had their drinks spiked at Mama Hooch. Some said they’d been sexually assaulted. One was a woman who featured in some of the explicit videos found on Roberto’s phone.

The woman, Rose (not her real name), who was then aged in her early 20s, told a detective that in April 2017 she and a group of friends went to Mama Hooch on a Saturday night. Rose had already had more than a bottle of wine to drink during the evening.

Soon after arriving at Mama Hooch, Roberto, whom she knew well, handed her a shot and challenged her to skull it.

He then told her to meet him outside the bar in 20 minutes. When she didn’t, Danny Jaz found her and took her to Venuti. By then, Rose was wasted. As she left Mama Hooch, she fell over and Danny had to help her up.

Waiting for Rose in the kitchen at Venuti were Roberto, and another man, John (real name suppressed).

On the bench were lines of white powder. She wasn’t an experienced drug user, and had to be coached on how to snort it. “It was really arranged and strange. After having the line… it just turned into a train wreck,” Rose said when she was interviewed by a detective.

Danny left soon after, and locked the door behind him. “I remember… thinking, ‘Is that so no-one can get in or I can’t get out?’” Soon after, Roberto started kissing her.

“I remember thinking, ‘what the hell, you’ve got a girlfriend’, but I was in no state to stop what was going on. The drugs they gave me kind of made me normalise it, like okay, this is happening. I was not in a position to consent.”

Over the next two to three hours Roberto and John took turns having sex with her. At one point, as he filmed Rose, Roberto said “This is for my collection.” When they’d finished, they helped her back into her dress, which had been ripped.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Roberto and Danny Jaz face lengthy jail sentences.

She eventually made it home in a taxi the men had paid for.

Rose woke the next morning confused and unable to remember much of what had happened the night before. She was sore, her breasts were black and blue, and she’d chewed a hole in her lip.

“I scrubbed my entire body because I felt so uncomfortable,” she told the detective. Rose took photos of her injuries and went to a doctor to get an STD test.

She was anxious, and worried that she’d been filmed. However, she didn’t lodge a complaint with police at the time because she was scared of the brothers and worried no-one would believe her.

’I’LL BREAK THEIR HANDS’

As the list of women who believed they had been drugged at Mama Hooch grew, so did public awareness of the problems at the bar. Police distributed pamphlets to people outside the bar warning them not to accept drinks from strangers or people they didn’t know well, including bar staff, or leave drinks unattended.

Negative reviews of Mama Hooch started to surface online. "I can’t believe this place is still open after the serious sexual misconduct by staff towards young women that I witnessed,” one read. “Female customers should not be fair game to predators."

In early October, Danny Jaz told Stuff he believed patrons were to blame for the suspected drink spikings.

“If we caught [those responsible], God help them,” he said, adding that if it was a staff member “I’d break their hands and hand them over to the police”.

Danny’s comments prompted a wave of new complaints to police. “That triggered me a little bit,” one woman, who alleged he’d sexually assaulted her in Mama Hooch’s toilets, later said. “He did it [spiked my drink] to me or at least tried to.”

The comments also angered Jane, one of the first complainants, who’d grown increasingly frustrated after hearing Mama Hooch patrons were continuing to be targeted, despite the allegations she’d made months earlier.

On a Friday night, about two weeks after Danny’s public outburst, Jane was at home drinking with friends when she decided to act.

Drunk, she caught an Uber to Mama Hooch and stood outside warning women in the queue to be careful. Danny, who knew Jane had alleged his brother had drugged and sexually assaulted her, emerged from inside and called her an idiot.

Another patron, a former Mama Hooch staffer, then abused her, snatched her cellphone and threw it away, pushed her to the ground and spat on her. Police arrived a short time later, and took Jane home.

Several weeks later, Operation Sinatra detectives arrested the Jaz brothers, John and another man. At Roberto’s home detectives found synthetic drugs inside a CD case, which they would allege were capable of disabling people. Appearing in court, the men’s names were suppressed, and they were released on bail.

Staff Photographer/Stuff/Stuff Roberto and Danny Jaz leave court after their 2018 arrest.

Despite the serious charges he faced, Danny kept working as the bar manager at Mama Hooch, much to the disgust of one of the complainant’s fathers. Jane bumped into Roberto at the casino, causing her to have a panic attack.

By the time the Jaz brothers and John stood trial in the Christchurch District Court in February, more than four years after their arrest, detectives had gathered a mountain of evidence related to 34 complainants, including two unidentified women who featured in explicit videos found on Roberto’s phone.

'HE HAD HIS HAND OVER MY MOUTH'

The Crown alleged that from 2015 to 2018, Roberto and Danny Jaz were involved in the planned drugging of dozens of Mama Hooch patrons, including former staff members, many of whom were then sexually assaulted.

Some of the victims had been enticed to the bar with VIP treatment, such as free drinks and the ability to skip the queue to enter. On occasion women found themselves isolated from their friends or partners who’d been kicked out for no apparent reason.

During the two-month judge-alone trial, the court heard from a procession of women who believed they’d been drugged on nights out at Mama Hooch. They said they were either given a drink at the bar or a powdered substance and experienced what the Crown called “stupefying effects”.

Some suffered blackouts or memory loss, vomiting, loss of bodily function, their eyes rolling back in their heads and abnormal behaviours such as rage and anxiety. Several of the women then uncharacteristically drove while under the influence, including one who crashed a car into a tree.

Synthetic drugs found at Roberto Jaz’s house in late 2018.

One woman was found passed out on the pavement around the corner from the bar and had to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Another attacked a police officer and was arrested. A third woke up in her bed naked - unable to remember the night before - to learn that her cellphone had been found on the other side of town. She went to get an STD check to allay fears she’d been raped. There was no evidence she had, but her relationship with her partner fell apart soon after.

More than a dozen women described how Danny had brazenly followed them into Mama Hooch’s toilets and forced himself on them. “He pushed me against the wall… I couldn’t move. He was aggressive and a lot stronger than I was,” one said. “I remember Danny having his hand over my mouth, and I was feeling really weak, really helpless,” another recounted. “When I came out I was crying.”

Others described having to barricade themselves in toilets or flee Mama Hooch to escape the brothers’ advances.

The accused men listened intently to the evidence, passing notes to their lawyers and shaking their heads at times. During breaks in proceedings, they laughed and joked with each other.

But at the trial’s end, Danny Jaz, 40, was found to have raped, sexually violated or indecently assaulted 15 women, five of whom he targeted after he was first interviewed by police in May 2018. His younger brother, Roberto Jaz, 38, was convicted of attacks on four women.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Danny and Roberto Jaz, along with their co-accused, John, at the start of their Christchurch District Court trial.

He later admitted indecently assaulting a fifth. The pair were found guilty of various druggings, but acquitted of others where identification was an issue.

John was cleared of all but a minor drug supply charge. Unlike Roberto and Danny, the Crown was unable to prove John had raped Rose, an encounter he’d told police was “consensual, 110%”. The judge is yet to release the reasons for his verdicts.

The fourth man stood trial separately in May, and was acquitted of sexually violating a Mama Hooch patron at Roberto’s home. He and John are seeking permanent name suppression.

‘HIGHLY LIKELY MORE VICTIMS’

In recent weeks, Stuff has been contacted by a woman who says she was twice sexually violated by Danny, but didn’t contact police when Operation Sinatra was launched in 2018 because she felt ashamed and embarrassed and didn’t want to put her family through the ordeal of a court process.

She’s recently spoken to a detective involved in the investigation, and is considering making a formal statement about what happened to her.

“It’s incredible so many women had the courage to come forward and put a stop to their predatory behaviour,” she said, “It made me feel less like I was at fault.”

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, the officer in charge of the investigation, says it is highly likely there are other victims of the Jaz brothers who have chosen not to come forward. Police remain available to speak to anyone with concerns.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Anderson led Operation Sinatra, the investigation that exposed the Mama Hooch rapists.

Anderson said Operation Sinatra was unique because of the huge number of victims, the duration of the offending, and the challenges associated with trying to establish whether people had been drugged.

He says he’s happy with the outcome of the prosecution, which showed the complainants were believed, even if that didn’t always result in guilty verdicts.

“The messaging [in the WhatsApp group] pointed to the fact that this was a premeditated targeting of people [by the brothers] for their own sexual gratification. Once they started, I think they felt quite entitled and unable to stop what they were doing.

“I think if you look at it objectively, they set up that bar for the sole purpose of meeting their needs.” (At trial, the Crown said the name Mama Hooch was a play on the term Hoochie Mama - a promiscuous or sexually provocative woman - and “emblematic” of the brothers’ offending.)

Jane, whose complaint helped trigger the investigation, says the five years since she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Roberto have been emotionally exhausting. Such a drawn-out legal process made it hard for her to move on with her life.

“I think the whole process just kind of took a part of me away, because it was always just there in the back of my mind.”

Danny and Roberto Jaz will be sentenced in August. Jane hopes that will finally allow her closure.

“I hope this confronting experience we have faced shines a light for other sexual assault survivors and shows they do have a voice, and that predators can be held accountable.”

Other Jaz family members have suppression.

Where to get help:

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.