Armed police take wanted man into custody after surrounding Christchurch house
Armed police surrounded a Christchurch property on Tuesday night and negotiated with a wanted man before taking him into custody.
The man was thought to have potentially had a firearm and had fled from police earlier in the evening.
Police cordoned off a Waltham property, in the vicinity of Charles St, and “engaged with neighbouring addresses to ensure they were kept safe”, a statement said.
A police negotiation team helped officers take the man into custody.
“Thankfully no-one was injured,” the police statement said. Armed police responded “as a precaution”.
The man had several warrants out for his arrest.