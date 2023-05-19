Armed police take wanted man into custody after surrounding Christchurch house

Police cordon off a Waltham, Christchurch property to arrest a wanted man who may be armed.

Armed police surrounded a Christchurch property on Tuesday night and negotiated with a wanted man before taking him into custody.

The man was thought to have potentially had a firearm and had fled from police earlier in the evening.

Were you there? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Police cordoned off a Waltham property, in the vicinity of Charles St, and “engaged with neighbouring addresses to ensure they were kept safe”, a statement said.

SHANNON REDSTALL/Stuff Police cordon off a Waltham, Christchurch property to arrest a wanted man.

A police negotiation team helped officers take the man into custody.

“Thankfully no-one was injured,” the police statement said. Armed police responded “as a precaution”.

The man had several warrants out for his arrest.