Man allegedly found with modified pistol and shotgun appears in court

Specialist negotiators spent three hours at a Christchurch property trying to coax out a wanted man.

Residents were told to stay inside their houses as armed police surrounded a Barbour St, Waltham, property about 5.30pm on Thursday.

The man was thought to have been armed with guns and ammunition and had allegedly fled from police earlier in the evening. He was arrested at 8.45pm.

Mikaira Douglas Morgan, 32, of no fixed abode (meaning he had no listed home address), had his first appearance at the Christchurch District Court on Friday facing eleven charges.

His charges include possessing a modified Colt starter pistol and a Harrington and Richardson single shot 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition for both guns, escaping custody and wilful damage, and receiving a $7000 stolen Audi car, among other charges, according to court documents.

Morgan’s occupation is listed as a Gib stopper.

He was remanded in custody to appear via audiovisual link at the Christchurch District Court on June 12.

SHANNON REDSTALL/Stuff Police cordon off a property in Waltham, Christchurch, to arrest a wanted man.

Along with the armed officers, two dog units, a fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene.

The police cordon stretched from Barbour St to Lismore St and along Charles St.

Police negotiators helped officers take the man into custody.

“Thankfully no-one was injured,” a police spokesperson said.

The man had several warrants out for his arrest.

Police said there was no link between this arrest and a homicide inquiry launched after Richard Leman’s body was found in a car at a derelict Rangiora property’s garage.