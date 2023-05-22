Second murder trial for David Benbow to take place in three months

Murder-accused David Charles Benbow on trial in the High Court in Christchurch earlier this year.

David Charles Benbow will face a retrial for the murder of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath in three months.

Benbow, a former Corrections officer, was accused of murdering his childhood friend, Michael McGrath, after he started a relationship with Benbow’s former partner.

The Crown’s case relied entirely on circumstantial evidence – McGrath’s body and the gun police alleged was used to kill him have never been found.

On Monday, Justice Jonathan Eaton directed that the retrial should be heard at the earliest possible opportunity, and set the date for August 21, 2023. The trial is set down for eight weeks.

“The interests of justice overall requires every effort to be made to re-try at the earliest possible opportunity,” Justice Eaton said.

The new trial date was set on the six-year anniversary of McGrath’s disappearance in 2017.

SUPPLIED Michael Craig McGrath went missing in 2017. His body has never been found. (File photo)

The retrial was originally pencilled for June 2024. The August 2023 date became available after court scheduling issues were relieved, allowing for Benbow to face trial in three months.

The seven men and five women of the jury returned to the courtroom at the end of the first trial in April to announce they could not reach a verdict.

It is known as a hung jury. The jurors were then formally discharged.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF David Benbow and his legal team leave the Justice Precinct in Christchurch after jurors were unable to reach a verdict in his trial for the murder of his childhood friend Michael McGrath.

Benbow is remanded on bail until his retrial begins.

The jury heard from more than 100 witnesses over the course of the first trial and deliberated for four days before declaring it could not reach a verdict.