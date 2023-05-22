Meth, cannabis and knives recovered after police notice bong

Police pulled over a car in Dunedin arresting three people (file photo).

When police pulled over a vehicle, officers noticed a bong. It ended with the seizure of drugs, weapons and three arrests, police say.

The vehicle was stopped on Dunedin’s South Rd on Sunday, about 3.15pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

But that routine traffic stop was anything but routine, when a ‘’bong was observed’’, leading to a warrantless search for drugs being invoked.

Officers located 14 grams of methamphetamine, 128 grams of cannabis, utensils and weapons (knives) were located, he said.

A 37-year-old male was charged with possession for supply of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon and utensils. A 36-year-old male was charged with possession of meth, utensils and an offensive weapon.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with possession for supply of methamphetamine, attempting to leave a search without consent, possession of a knife in a public place, and failing to carry out obligations in regards to a search of her phone.

The males were expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday.