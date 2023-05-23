Man who dumped dead body of Auckland teen Trinity Oliver had strangled women before

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police are working to identify the woman found dead in Manurewa. (First published September 2021)

As Trinity Oliver’s mother faced her daughter’s killer, she watched him wipe away tears in the dock.

Oliver was 16-years-old when she was beaten, strangled to death and left on a secluded Auckland road.

Vikhil Krishna, 25, was found guilty of her murder and on Tuesday was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 14 years behind bars by Justice Peter Andrew.

Stuff can now report Krishna had a history of violence towards women involving strangulation.

In 2015 he put his sister in a choke hold where she lost consciousness. Three years later he strangled his ex-partner.

Supplied Trinity Oliver was 16 when she was found dead on McVilly Rd in Manurewa in September 2021.

Margaret Oliver faced Krishna on Tuesday saying how she misses her daughter’s “huge smile and the love she had for everybody”.

“Vikhil you have destroyed my family by taking my daughter, a sister, aunt and cousin, niece and moko away.”

”It’s been too long to just get this far and we need to let it go as a family so we can move on and spend as much time with the ones we still have,” Margaret Oliver said.

The urn holding Trinity’s ashes were held by a whānau member.

Trinity’s older sister Jasmine was the first sibling to hold her baby sister.

”I can vividly recall the moment I heard the devastating, sickening news my sister Trinity had been murdered.

”She had been taken from us. I was and still am in disbelief,” Jasmine said.

Stuff Trinity Oliver's whānau gathered outside court after the verdict.

Jasmine said because Trinity was killed during the Covid-19 lockdown, it took away the chance for the whānau to grieve, for her to hold her sister and tangihanga.

“I will never forget her infectious, cheeky smile,” Jasmine said.

The Crown said Krishna used a ligature, such as a phone cord, to kill Trinity in September 2021. However, Justice Andrew could not be sure a ligature was used.

Krishna and Trinity had been in a brief relationship in July 2021. But communication stopped after he choked her puppy and yelled and pushed Trinity.

She was scared and called the police.

They had little interaction until the week of Trinity’s death. Then, Krishna began asking if she wanted to meet up for a “puff”.

The pair met up again on September 9 and picked up some methamphetamine from Krishna’s dealer.

Sometime after 2.42am on September 11, the pair discussed something that made Krishna angry. The exact reason remains unknown.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Vikhil Krishna was sentenced to life imprisonment after he killed Trinity Oliver.

Between 2.43am-2.56am, Trinity was fatally assaulted. Her naked body was then dumped on the side of the road.

Prosecutor Yasmin Olsen submitted it was clear Trinity fought for her life and this was a sustained attack.

“She died within minutes,” Olsen said.

That same morning and in the days after, Krishna started to tell friends, including the police, he was the victim of an assault.

He also told friends he had put a woman in a choke hold and other lies.

Olsen submitted Krishna’s actions after he killed Trinity were callous.

Krishna then booked a one-way ticket to Fiji and was set to leave the country before the police arrested him.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Trinity Oliver’s body was found on a secluded Manurewa road.

Olsen submitted Krishna wasn’t “so affected” by methamphetamine he couldn’t comprehend his actions.

“This killing was not a tragic accident,” she said.

Ron Mansfield KC submitted Krishna had an addiction and was heavily using methamphetamine.

The court heard Krishna had been subject to drug-induced psychosis previously, which he could also have been suffering from at the time of the offending.

Mansfield submitted Krishna had never denied causing Trinity’s death and is remorseful.

He submitted there wasn’t a long-drawn-out assault and Krishna’s actions after the killing were one of panic, not callousness.

Justice Andrew said it was clear from the evidence Krishna was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the murder and “had been on a bender for some days”.

However, the judge said there was a degree of callousness in Krishna’s actions after the murder.

“You robbed her of her life as well as her dignity,” Justice Andrew said.

Krishna was given discount off his sentence for his age at the time of the murder, his drug addiction and existing mental health issues. He was also given some discount for his remorse.

