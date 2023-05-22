Teenage partygoer's alleged killers 'bad' men but not murderers, jury told

Connor Whitehead, the 16-year-old fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook on November 5, 2021.

Connor Whitehead’s death at a friend’s birthday may have been “shocking and senseless”, but it did not prove his killing undoubtedly amounted to murder, a jury was told.

Whitehead, 16, died after being shot at a birthday party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, Christchurch, on November 5, 2021, his chest left with wounds from more than 200 shotgun pellets.

While he accepts he is guilty of manslaughter, Joshua David Craig Smith​, 33, denies murdering Connor, along with his co-accused, Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44.

The men are on trial at the High Court in Christchurch, where closing addresses to the jury were made on Monday.

READ MORE:

* Teenager's alleged killer told police his co-accused ‘knows he shot that kid’

* Man who fatally shot 16-year-old bystander at party told police: ‘I just want to cry’

* Teen's killer accused of bluffing before firing fatal shot



Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said both Smith and Sparks knew death could have occurred from them loading shotguns into a car, going to a volatile party crowded with teenagers, and firing those guns at the party.

Hawes highlighted the nature of the shot that killed Whitehead itself.

“It wasn’t in the air, it was at body height, at chest height on Connor.”

While he accepts he is guilty of manslaughter, Joshua David Craig Smith​, 33, denies murdering Connor.

Tensions were high, and gang links were at play at the party. Hawes also noted that Smith and Sparks rapidly left the scene after the shooting.

The Crown’s case against Sparks was that he was also guilty of murder because he shared the common unlawful purpose to load guns, take them to the party, with the probable cause that death could occur.

“They were in it together. A united front.”

Sparks was aware Crips were attending and causing havoc, and this was clear by making his own gang connections clear when he arrived, Hawes said.

He told a detective in his police interview that he knew he might fire a shot at the party as a “warning”.

“He said he was thinking of a warning shot. This begs the question, what is that a warning of? It warns people that you are armed. What if the warning shot doesn’t work? Where does the next shot go?”

Daniel Nelson Sparks, 44, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Connor.

In response, Smith’s lawyer James Rapley, KC, acknowledged how difficult the trial had been for both the jury and Connor’s family.

“Connor was totally innocent. His killing was shocking, senseless and shouldn’t have happened. Mr Smith accepts it was his fault.”

However, Smith was not guilty of murder, but instead manslaughter, because he never intended to kill Connor, never intended to cause him harm, and never thought that Connor or anyone else would be likely to die, Rapley said.

Smith’s gang connections and lies to the police – he told detectives he didn't fire any shots – were not evidence of him being guilty of murder, he added.

Smith maintained he fired his gun outside the party in order to scare and scatter the partygoers.

“Why two grown men took guns to a party is hard to fathom. It’s wrong, and they shouldn’t have done it. But taking them does not prove they took them with intent to use them on a person. It was to scare and intimidate.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference about their son's alleged murder at a party. (First published November 9, 2021)

“He foolishly and stupidly fired a shot into a spot where he thought no one was. You may think Mr Smith is a bad man and did a horrible thing, shooting a gun at a party and killing a young boy.

“Connor’s death is on his hands, but it doesn’t make him guilty of murder.”

For Sparks, defence lawyer Donald Matthews referred to Whitehead’s death as a senseless tragedy.

“But when Mr Sparks answered his son’s call, he didn’t think anyone would die, he didn’t intend for anyone to die, and didn’t foresee anyone would die. He cannot and must not be found guilty of murder as a party.”

Two separate verdicts were possible, Matthews said. If Smith was guilty of murder, a manslaughter verdict could still be returned for Sparks.

“The instinctive reaction when you look at this case is, if you take guns to a party, what do you expect … but that is not enough.”

SUPPLIED Connor Whitehead was an innocent bystander of a conflict that developed at a 15th birthday party.

It was natural for the jury to have sympathy for Whitehead’s family, and the fact Sparks was a gang member was an accepted fact, but Matthews urged the jury to remain impartial.

“Put yourself in Mr Sparks’ shoes when he gets that call. There’s violence, (his son) is threatened and there are Crips there. His only thought was getting there to check his son was alright.

“He had no idea Smith was going to fire the gun.”

Sparks is a Mangu Kaha gang member, while Smith is an associate of the gang.

Both defendants elected not to give evidence in the trial.

Justice Melanie Harland is set to give her closing remarks on Tuesday and the jury will then retire to deliberate its verdict.