Secret emails: Mike Zhao Beckenridge pleaded with stepdad to return 'home'

It’s been more than eight years since Mike Zhao-Beckenridge went missing.

Desperate emails sent from Mike Zhao-Beckenridge to his stepfather John Beckenridge show he was deeply unhappy and was willing to go to extreme lengths to be reunited with the man he called “Dad”.

“I miss u so much and I love u can you please come here?” Mike wrote.

The pair had recently been separated following a family court hearing that took Mike off John Beckenridge and gave full custody to his mother Fiona Lu, a decision which devastated the 11-year-old.

READ MORE:

* 'Concerning' texts sent before Mike and John Beckenridge disappeared

* Coroner to decide whether missing boy and stepfather are likely alive or dead

* 'He was everything to us': The New Zealanders who never came home



Before the hearings on February 24 and 25, 2015, the boy had been living with his 64-year-old stepfather in Lake Hayes for years.

The 21 emails were read to the court by counsel for the New Zealand police Deirdre Elsmore on day two of the coroner’s hearing in Christchurch.

The hearing is set down for two weeks and Coroner Elliot is tasked with deciding whether the pair are likely dead, before being able to establish any cause or circumstance of their death.

Mike was taken by Beckenridge from his Invercargill school about lunchtime on March 13, 2015.

Apart from one sighting three days later, they were never seen again.

Two months after they disappeared, Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay in a remote area of Southland.

Robyn Edie An extensive police search in 2015 led to Beckenridge’s VW Toureq being found at the bottom of a 80m high cliff in Southland.

There was no forensic evidence found in the car but nor was there any evidence to suggest the pair ever left Southland, the court heard on Monday.

Mike’s mother Fiona Lu and her partner Peter Russell “firmly believe” that Beckenridge staged the deaths and that the pair are still alive.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Counsel for the police Deirdre Elsmore puts questions to Constable David McLardy during the Coroners Court hearing.

The emails offer a window into the mindset of the distraught 11-year-old, following the bitter family court dispute.

In late February 2015, Mike sent a series of increasingly desperate messages, often in the wee hours of the morning, to his stepfather detailing his sadness and anger at the situation.

“How my life is shit. I hate my mom in fact she is not even my mom she fucked my life up so bad I hate her I have no love for [her]. I hope she die painfully,” one email read.

“I do not want to be here answer dad please I am begging I cry everyday for u I miss u so much dad,” said another.

Mike also wrote about how he was planning to walk out of his new school, how his mum had turned the internet off as punishment and he sent a video with the note “plz watch it I am crying”.

He then alluded to previous conversations the pair had.

“Remember u said u will kill. Well me to” and in another email “find me dad and u said we can do that thing”.

He continually pleaded for John Beckenridge to respond.

“I have so much to ask u dad but mum never will never let me talk to u I wanna kill my self from mike much love to u,” he wrote.

The hearing continues.