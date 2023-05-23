Burgled three times in two days, new parents say they've had to take matters into their own hands

On Sunday, Johnny found himself chasing a truck containing his stolen belongings through Onehunga, “begging” police to dispatch a car as soon as possible. (File photo)

When new parents Johnny and Hansa Singh were burgled three times in two days they thought things couldn’t get any worse.

But, despite about $80,000 worth of their belongings being stolen from their home in Auckland’s Onehunga, the Singhs now say they feel like they’ve been left to “take matters into our own hands” to find those responsible.

“We’ve been burgled more times than weeks our baby’s been alive now,” Johnny told Stuff.

“But as far as I can see, I’ve done more investigating than the police have – all whilst getting to grips with caring for our three-week-old daughter.”

When Johnny went to check in on the progress of their home renovations on Friday, his “heart sank”.

“I started looking around, and everywhere I looked I noticed something new that had been taken. It was gut-wrenching,” he said.

“They’d stolen all of my personal building tools, batteries, saws, heat pumps, a TV, a brand-new vacuum cleaner still in the box – the list goes on.”

Johnny “immediately” called the police and asked that a forensics team come to look at footprints that had been traipsed through the house, he said.

A neighbour’s home CCTV system captured footage of three cars making trips to and from the house between 3am and 5.25am, which the Singhs said they passed to police.

The pair then spent Saturday trying to come to terms with what had happened – only to be burgled twice more over the course of the weekend.

“When I walked in on Sunday and saw that the garage door we’d boarded up just the day before had been smashed through, I couldn’t believe it.

“I thought there was no way the thieves would have been cocky enough to come back – but they had,” Johnny said.

Again, the Singhs said they contacted police and went home.

But when Johnny went back to the property on Sunday afternoon he found a man and a woman with a truck at the house.

“I shouted at them to stop, but they ran back to the truck and took off. I had my keys in my hand, so jumped back in my car and started chasing them.

“It was clear they didn’t know the area because they kept driving down dead ends, having to reverse back on themselves, driving up onto the footpath.”

Johnny said while he was driving he was on the phone to 111 “begging” for them to dispatch a police unit.

At one point, Johnny said a man in the truck got out and threatened him with a hammer.

“The woman on the phone kept telling me to be safe, but these were the people who felt comfortable coming back to my home three times.

“All I was thinking about was keeping my wife and our new baby safe.”

When the pursuit reached the motorway, Johnny said he saw a police car “speed past” and pulled back.

Johnny said that although police officers turned up at the Singhs’ temporary home on Sunday afternoon and took a statement, but felt as though he’d been left to try and track down his stolen belongings himself.

Having posted on social media about the incident, Johnny said he was able to find the contact details of the owner of the truck, who said he had left his truck at a workshop last week.

The truck owner was able to track the truck’s GPS, providing Johnny with key locations that he said he’s also fed to police.

“I’ve passed all of these details to the police, but at this point it feels like the community can find things out quicker than police.

“So what am I supposed to do? Should I put on a badge and go and get my shit for myself?”

In response, police said they could confirm the Tactical Crime Unit was investigating two burglaries and a “further incident” at an address on Melville Place.

“In both instances our scene of crime officers attended the address to explore for any forensic opportunities to assist our investigation,” Auckland City East Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said.

“Police understand how invasive burglaries can be on their victims, let alone being victimised in short succession.

“There are certain processes and evidential sufficiency that is required when investigating burglaries, such as obtaining search warrants. Police do our best to ensure this is worked through in a timely manner,” she said.