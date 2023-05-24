Former Mai FM host Nate Nauer jailed for money laundering for Comanchero gang

Three men have been arrested, and $650,000 worth of assets seized, following an alleged money laundering operation involving the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang. (First published June 2020)

Former Mai FM morning show host Nate Nauer can now be revealed as the media personality who bought several luxury cars, including BMWs and Mercedes using cash made from criminal activity linked to the Comancheros gang.

Nauer was first arrested in April 2019 and went to trial at the High Court, but the charges against him were formally discharged by Justice Graham Lang at the High Court.

While on bail for that offending, he lost his job and turned to the Comanchero associates by fronting the money laundering scheme, his lawyer said.

Nauer was sentenced to two years and nine months by Judge Nevin Dawson on Wednesday.

Comancheros associate Vetekina Naufahu, and a car yard owner Yonghao Huang also appeared at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday for sentencing.

Naufahu was sentenced to two years and four months while Huang was sentenced to two years and 8 months in jail.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Nate Nauer, pictured at a previous court appearance, admitted the offending.

Naufahu, who is the brother of the Comancheros president, and Nauer previously admitted laundering money which was spent on luxury cars, rent and calf implants totalling $513,819.68

Naufahu and Nauer were on bail for other offending when they laundered cash from drug dealing.

The trio were arrested as part of Operation Rider, a police operation targeting members and associates of the Comanchero gang.

Nauer had the cars registered in other people’s names to avoid detection from authorities.

Nauer arranged for the cash to be delivered to Huang.

When the pair discussed the cash, they would refer to it as “noodles”.

NZ Police/Supplied Vetekina Naufahu is the brother of the Comancheros president.

He bought a $100,000 BMW X5 for his partner. He spent a further $176,000 on a Mercedes-Benz E63 that wound up in the possession of another Comancheros associate.

He later bought an Audi RS6 for $178,000 for his partner’s father.

Nauer also arranged for $100,000 cash to be transferred into a solicitor’s trust account to pay for his legal fees.

Naufahu spent $15,999.68 on cosmetic surgery to have his calves increased in size.

He also used drug money to pay the majority of his $930 a week rent on his home in Silverdale which has a Capital Value of $1.775 million.

When police executed their search warrants they found Ciphr encrypted communication devices at the homes of both men.

The devices are used by underworld gangs in Australia and cost thousands in subscription fees, according to media reports.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nate Nauer was sentenced on Wednesday at the High Court.

Prosecutor Henry Steele submitted Nauer was more culpable as he was the one who approached Huang.

Steele accepted Nauer had taken steps to rehabilitate himself, but he submitted the end sentence should be one of imprisonment.

The prosecutor submitted Naufahu has continued to offend despite being on bail for his part in Operation Nova.

Ron Mansfield KC submitted Nauer’s life spiralled downwards, after he was initially charged which resulted in him losing his job, increased use of controlled drugs which turned into an addiction.

“He’s done incredibly well to get himself out of that [dark place] to help people in the community,” Mansfield said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Comancheros president Pasilika Naufahu is in jail for his part in Operation Nova.

Mansfield submitted both Naufahu and Nauer should be sentenced to home detention.

Huang’s lawyer submitted his client was driven by greed and lawful blindness.

Nauer was supported in court by David Letele. The court heard Nauer has been volunteering at the Buttabean food bank for a year.

Judge Dawson said it is well known the drugs at the root of the offending cause considerable harm.

He said the trio were all driven by greed and this was a pattern of ongoing offending.

Judge Dawson said Naufahu’s remorse centred “entirely on himself” and continued to be a patched gang member.

After the sentencing, Mansfield told Stuff he intended on appealing Nauer and Naufahu’s sentence, saying it was excessive and inappropriate.

Nauer and Naufahu’s assets have been frozen following a series of police raids across Auckland in April 2019 that netted $3.7 million in assets, including luxury cars, motorbikes, high-end luggage and jewellery.

Police also restrained the assets of the group under Proceeds of Crime legislation.

Detective Inspector Julian Rinckes previously said the focus into alleged money laundering by the Comancheros gang began in late 2019, following Operation Nova which saw 18 people arrested and $3.7 million worth of assets seized.