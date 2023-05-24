Police investigate possible New Zealand links to poison selling chef

Police are investigating whether anyone in New Zealand has died after buying a lethal substance from a Canadian man accused of assisting suicides overseas.

Kenneth Law, 57, from Ontario, was arrested earlier this month in relation to two deaths in the Peel region, just outside Toronto, in Canada.

He was charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.

Police in Canada alleged the two people who’d died had bought a lethal chemical substance from one of several companies linked to Law, and others overseas might have done the same.

“It is believed that the suspect distributed and marketed the substance online to target individuals at risk of self-harm,” Peel Regional Police deputy chief Marc Andrews said at the time.

Andrews said detectives in Canada had identified 1200 packages linked to Law and his companies, which had been shipped to more than 40 countries and may have contained the lethal substance.

“Investigators are working in collaboration with multiple jurisdictions across Ontario, nationally and internationally as we believe there could be more victims.”

Police in both Canada and New Zealand this week refused to say if any of the packages were shipped to New Zealand, however officers here have confirmed they are investigating whether there are any related deaths.

New Zealand police were working closely with the Coroner’s office and law enforcement overseas, a spokesperson said in a brief statement in response to questions from Stuff on Tuesday.

International media have linked Law to deaths in the United States and Britain, where many of the packages were sent over a two-year period.

Supplied Canadian man Kenneth Law is accused of assisting suicides overseas.

In an interview with The Times, which broke the story, Law said he wore a “couple of hats” and was a professional chef, a professional engineer and an executive of a technology firm.

He told an undercover reporter he was doing ‘’God’s work’’.

“People might not consider what I do as being very favourable or in fact even criminal. But I think it is helpful for a small, very narrow group of people who really need an avenue like this, because simply the laws of our society don’t permit it.”

He also said that “many, many, many, many” had died. “People in the UK have died, people in the US have died, people in Canada have died, and other parts of the world,” he told The Times.

Andrews said police in Canada launched an investigation into Law in late March after learning about the death of a person who’d likely consumed a lethal substance.

The substance was thought to have been bought through an online company linked to the suspect, the deputy police chief said.

Since then, a second related death had been identified, he said.

The investigation had linked Law to various entities, including Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/Academic, Escape Mode/escMode and ICemac.

Andrews urged anyone who knew of someone who’d received a package from one of the companies to contact police.

This week police in Canada did not address questions from Stuff about whether there was any New Zealand connection to their investigation.

“We understand the high public interest in this case. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as it is very early in this investigation. We … are continuing to work with our multi-jurisdictional police partners.”

In New Zealand, the End of Life Choice Act, which came into force in 2021, enables eligible Kiwis to choose to end their lives.

To be eligible for assisted dying, a person (over 18) must have a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months. They must have significant and ongoing decline in physical capability and experience unbearable suffering, which cannot be eased in a manner they find tolerable.

Those who want to end their lives must make a formal application, and undergo assessments.

More than 300 New Zealanders have been helped to die since the law came into effect.

Helping someone commit suicide outside these strict criteria is a serious offence, which carries a maximum 14-year jail sentence.

