Two men cleared of murdering teenager Connor Whitehead at birthday party but found guilty of manslaughter

Joshua David Craig Smith, left, and Daniel Nelson Sparks, appear at the High Court in Christchurch.

“I’m in a lot of trouble.”

Those were the words Joshua David Craig Smith said to police after he shot and killed Connor Whitehead, 16, outside a girl’s 15th birthday party.

Smith was found not guilty of Connor’s murder, along with his co-accused Daniel Nelson Sparks, at the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The pair were both found guilty of manslaughter, and were remanded in custody for sentencing on August 4.

The trial heard from over 50 witnesses and ran for three weeks. Jurors took just over a day to reach their verdicts.

Smith and Sparks, who were linked to the Mangu Kaha gang, went to the party at Heaphy Pl, Casebrook on November 5, 2021, after Sparks received a distress call from his son. They loaded shotguns into Smith’s car and sped there.

A conflict ensued outside the party between a group of teenagers and the two adult men. Smith fired a shotgun at Connor, an innocent bystander, hitting his body with over 200 small pellets and killing him.

Smith and Sparks then fled, and enlisted the help of associates who drove them to discreet locations and fed them information about the police investigation, sparking a manhunt for them both.

Smith was found three days after the shooting. He sustained serious dog bites during his arrest and was taken to Christchurch Hospital for surgery. Police interviewed him in his hospital room.

He told a detective that he’d “f...ed up big time”, and the incident had been “attacking my heart”.

“I just want to cry about it,” he told them.

SUPPLIED Connor Whitehead, the 16-year-old fatally shot at a party on Heaphy Place in Casebrook, Christchurch.

Despite this, Smith formally denied firing any shots at the party. He shifted the blame to his co-accused in his police interview, in which he lied throughout. Sparks had fired the shots, he claimed.

Smith denied putting the guns in the car, and claimed he didn’t know the shotgun he was waving around outside the party was loaded. He said Sparks loaded the guns and passed one to him when they got to the party.

It was only when he got to trial that he accepted he was guilty of manslaughter. He still denied murdering Connor.

“That f…ing poor boy, I’m sorry to the family. I didn’t mean for it to happen like that, for none of this shit to happen,” Smith told police while sobbing.

“Was he a good kid?” he asked.

“He’s a good kid man. He’s a very good kid,” the detective told him.

Sparks was found and arrested four days after the shooting, a day after Smith. Police intercepted several phone calls to track both of them down.

Sparks told a detective he knew he was in trouble.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Connor Whitehead’s parents, James Whitehead and Cheryl Merrin, attend a media conference about their son's alleged murder at a party. (First published November 9, 2021)

In his interview, he said he got a call from his son who said members of the Neighbourhood Crips (NHC) gang had shown up at his daughter’s 15th birthday party and were assaulting attendees.

Sparks and Smith loaded up Smith’s VW Golf car with an old shotgun the pair found earlier that day, and a Mosberg pump-action shotgun belonging to Sparks, before they “boosted” to the party.

When they arrived, Sparks ran towards the driveway before being met by kids yelling “Crips, Crips, Crips” at him. He responded with his own gang call, “Mangu Kaha”.

Shortly after, using the old shotgun they’d found that day, Smith fired the shot that killed Connor.

Sparks ran back to him, took his Mosberg out of the car and fired it in the air to cause the crowd to scatter, so they could make their escape.

SUPPLIED Connor was an innocent bystander of a conflict that developed at the party when he was shot.

He said he never expected the guns to be used on anyone.

Sparks told police of the moment Smith read an article on Stuff two days later, saying a child had died.

“He was freaking out. I don’t blame him, he knows he shot that kid,” he told the detective.

When asked why he didn’t hand himself in to police, Sparks claimed he was trying to comprehend what happened, and was figuring out who was going to take him to the station.

“I just wanted to tell the truth … because there’s a child dead. I’ve got kids, this is serious for me.”

In a series of intercepted phone calls played earlier in the trial, Sparks and Smith talked of “popping off shots” after “running into some Crips” and said someone may have been hit. One of Sparks’ associates relayed information to him about the police investigation.

They talked of Sparks needing to burn the orange hoodie he was wearing on the night, and about Smith’s VW Golf car being found by police after they’d ditched it.

Following the verdict Justice Melanie Harland thanked the family for the dignified way they conducted themselves throughout the trial.