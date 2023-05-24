John Beckenridge kept calendar counting down the days until disappearance with stepson

The missing persons’ poster made by private investigator Mark Templeman including a photo of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and John Beckenridge.

Mike Zhao-Beckenridge was picked up from school at lunchtime by his stepfather John Beckenridge on March 13, 2015.

Apart from three sightings in the days following, the pair were never seen again.

Two months later, Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay, Southland.

No forensic evidence was found in the car, but there was also no evidence the pair ever left Southland.

Over the next two weeks, a coroner will determine whether the pair are "likely dead".

A calendar found at John Beckenridge’s house appears to show the 64-year-old was fixated on the end of his relationship with Fiona Lu.

Photos of two calendars were presented to the Coroner’s Court in Christchurch on Wednesday.

A calendar page for June 2013 had a star on the date June 25, 2013, along with the words “Fiona ended our relationship”.

Scrawled across a second page of the calendar in bold red text were the words “The f...in bitch left us!”.

READ MORE:

* Five years on, still no sign of southern schoolboy and stepfather

* Bill for Zhao-Beckenridge case to climb

* Interpol quiet in hunt for John Beckenridge



The calendars were discovered in a forensic search of the house conducted in the days following the disappearance of Mike Zhao-Beckenridge and his stepfather, John Beckenridge.

Sergeant Fred Shandley told the court the calendars were found in a bedside table alongside other personal items including photos of Fiona Lu, Mike and their extended family.

Shandley said the house was fastidiously clean, with very little food left in the fridge and pantry.

Supplied The two pages of a 2013 calendar found in the drawer of John Beckenridge at his Lake Hayes home.

Another calendar was also found at the house during the search on March 18 and 19.

March 13, the day the pair went missing, was circled on this calendar. All the other days of March were crossed out, appearing to show Beckenridge counting down the days.

The pair were seen a number of times in the Catlins area of Southland between March 15 and 18, and were last heard from two days later on March 20.

Two months after they disappeared, Beckenridge’s car was pulled from the rough waters of Curio Bay in a remote area of Southland.

After an extensive investigation, police referred the case to the coroner in 2019. The pair remain on the police’s missing persons list.

Supplied The calendar showing the days crossed off leading to March 13. The day John Beckenridge picked his stepson Mike up from his Invercargill school.

The court also heard from a Kiwi holidaymaker who was “100% sure” she saw 11-year-old Mike and his stepfather in Indonesia after they disappeared in New Zealand.

She was one of four people who believed they may have seen the pair overseas. Three of the sightings were from New Zealanders on holiday.

On Wednesday, the woman told a coroner’s hearing into the pair’s disappearance that she was on holiday with a friend on Gili Air Island, Indonesia, when she saw an older European man walking with an Asian boy along a pathway.

She said it was about 10.30am on June 30, 2015, and she saw them for about five to six seconds.

She recognised them both from recent media reports, she said.

“I thought straight away that I recognised them, and at the time was 100% sure it was them. They were in my view for a good five to six seconds and we were all walking slowly as none of us were in a hurry, and I was very confident that it was them.”

The woman, who has name suppression, said it was Beckenridge’s eyes that stood out.

“I definitely recognised the man's eyes from the pictures I had seen, although they looked a little friendlier than the pictures of him that I'd seen online.

“As they were walking, the boy was chatting to the man and they appeared happy.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/The Press A Kiwi woman, who has name suppression, believes she saw Mike and his stepfather in Bali three months after they disappeared.

The woman recalled a high level of detail from the encounter, including that the boy was wearing a maroon T-shirt slightly too small and the older man was shirtless and walked with a slight stoop.

The woman said she was still 85% sure the people she saw in 2015 were the pair. She said the only reason she was no longer 100% certain was because the older man and younger boy seemed happier and more relaxed in person.

The woman said after the sighting she called her father in New Zealand, who reported the matter to police.

The next day the woman woke to several missed calls from police. She spoke to an officer in New Zealand who told her to alert local police.

The same day, hotels and transport providers on the island were emailed photos of Beckenridge and Mike, and Interpol was engaged, counsel assisting the coroner Lisa Preston, KC, told the court in her opening.

An arrest warrant was obtained and an Interpol “red notice” alert issued for Beckenridge on July 2. Biometric data, including photos for facial recognition, DNA and fingerprints, were loaded onto the Interpol database, Preston said.

The witness said she was “very surprised” police didn’t want to interview her when she returned to New Zealand later that day.

She said she only spoke to police on the phone and by email, never in person.

“I have felt throughout that the police have not taken my sighting seriously,” she told the court via audiovisual link from her home in Hawke’s Bay.

The woman did give a statement to private investigator Mark Templeman, who was working for Mike’s mother, Fiona Lu and her partner Peter Russell.

She said she described, to her best ability, the hat and facial hair that Beckenridge had when she saw him.

Templeman mocked up an image to match her account and used this in a missing persons’ photo.

Counsel assisting police questioned the woman on her observations, the accuracy of them and the likelihood of whether the boy was actually a local.

Supplied The tent that was out of view of the public at Haldane Estuary, Southland

Where did they go?

On Tuesday, new pictures revealed the secluded campsite where Mike and his stepfather hid in the days after they disappeared.

The pair were seen several times in the Catlins area of Southland between March 15 and 18, 2015, and were last heard from two days later on March 20.

The court heard on Wednesday that on March 16, a farmer spotted the pair in Beckenridge’s car on his property. The farmer believed they slept in the car overnight, Detective Sergeant Dave Kennelly told the court.

Another witness told officers in Balclutha on March 19 they had seen the pair at a camping site near the Haldane Estuary, Kennelly said.

It was after that tip-off police found the campsite behind toitoi and flaxes. A silver tent, two empty fuel cannisters, a generator, a light and air mattresses were among the belongings left there.

A boot print matched the Blundstone boots Beckenridge was wearing at the time, and Mike’s DNA was found on a plaster discovered at the site, Detective Aaron Dempsy said.

Police left the belongings untouched and waited behind a row of bushes overnight in the hope Beckenridge and Mike would return, but they didn’t.

The hearing continues.