Mongols gang boss loses case complaining about prison conditions

A notorious gang leader has lost a court case claiming prison management has segregated him for nearly three years as a form of punishment.

Jim David Thacker, president of the Mongols Motorcycle Club and a “501” deportee from Australia, has been in the prisoners of extreme risk unit (PERU) at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo since January 2021, a court decision says.

He entered prison on remand in June 2020 and prison management put him in segregation in September 2020. He is now serving a sentence for drug and other offences.

Last year he filed a High Court claim in Wellington against the Corrections Department and a Visiting Justice who considered segregation decisions beyond the three-month mark.

In his decision made public on Friday, Justice David Gendall rejected Thacker’s challenge to segregation and restricting him to just phone calls with his family.

The grounds for his challenge included that Corrections was punishing him unlawfully and unfairly, but the judge said the allegation of punishment was not supported by any evidence in court.

Instead the evidence was directed segregation was a tool to defuse flashpoints and enable orderly management of prisons.

Thacker’s mental health and wellbeing was taken into account in each decision and was included in the standard form to guide and record decisions, the judge said.

The judge was told Thacker was originally segregated for 14 days to give him time to reflect on his negative attitude to prison rules after “contact sparring”.

Thacker said it was non-violent non-contact sparring with a cousin for exercise, but it came against a background of rising tensions that prison authorities thought was due to having more Mongols members and his influence with them.

The segregation direction was renewed a day after it expired because it was alleged Thacker blocked exercise yard cameras and encouraged other prisoners to stay in the yard with him. He said it was a protest against prison conditions.

Jim Thacker, national president of the Mongols, has been held in solitary confinement. (File photo)

Authorities said Thacker threatened prison officers, including threats to kill, and even on segregation his influence continued to grow, and he could apparently incite or order violence.

It was claimed he once barricaded himself in the exercise yard for four hours and persuaded three prisoners to join him even though they were loyal to another gang.

The judge said reasons were given, and explained to Thacker, each time segregation was extended.

In April 2021 it was alleged he set fire to his cell causing “significant” damage, in April and May he threw liquid over Corrections officers, and attempted to “fish” between cells in May 2022.

Family visits were restricted due to Covid-19 and having too few staff to supervise. Audio-visual calls and phone calls were available, but Thacker was alleged to have broken the rules for both forms of contact.

However, he was allowed one hour and 15 minutes of phone calls a week, when the judge was told the minimum allowance was 5 minutes. And in November 2022, after being found guilty at trial, he was allowed audio-visual calls with family.

Prison authorities were best placed to manage scarce resources, the judge said.

The special unit where Thacker was kept was a separate custody operation that also housed the terrorist who murdered 51 people in the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, it was previously reported.

Thacker was deported from Australia in 2018 on the grounds he was a “person of bad character”, although he had not been sentenced to imprisonment there.